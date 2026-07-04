The Best Cashback Bonuses for Online Betting in India

The best bookies in India hold bonus programs and promotions to keep their players interested in betting on their site. One such offer is the cashback bonus, which is a great way to make the most of your losses and try yourself at betting again. Although these are not classic deposit bonuses, they are still some of the best bonus offers. Many cricket betting sites in India provide them, and in this article our Sportscafe experts aim to cover some of the best cashback bonuses on the market. Keep reading to get the full list of the best cashback bonuses, their terms and conditions and start betting on football without any risk!

Best Bookmakers Cashback Offers (June 2026) The best betting sites provide bonuses and offers for online sports betting on an ongoing basis to customers who use their site frequently. A loyalty program is a system of rewards that keeps track of a player's performance and rewards them based on activity. By betting online, players accumulate status points and earn increasingly valuable prizes as they progress through the various levels of the loyalty program. Typical rewards include free bets and free spins, refunds on net losses, invitations to special events and even cash gifts. Check out the top bookies in India that run the best loyalty programs in terms of conditions and rewards system: #1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Claim Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Claim Review #5 Thrill 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promo code No code Claim Review #6 1win 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Claim Review #7 Lucky Star 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Claim Review #8 Melbet 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Claim Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review

What Is Cashback and How Does It Work? Cashback bonuses appeal to many Indian bettors since they offer to essentially reimburse a percentage of losses up to a certain amount. This encourages users to keep playing and win more. The idea of a cashback is that when you bet on sports, you can get from 3% to 100% of your losses back over a certain period. Sometimes bookies give back lost bets in the form of real money, while in other cases they give back a free bet credited to your betting account. Depending on the site, you can get cashback daily, weekly or on certain days.

Top 10 Bookmakers with Best Cashback Bonuses A cashback bonus is an easy way to fund your betting account without crossing your bankroll. By choosing a betting site with a cashback bonus, you actually save money. However, only a few of them provide bonus offers with really good terms. To help you with the choice, we've thoroughly researched and vetted the Indian market to select the top 10 cricket betting sites with the best cashback -bonuses. Check out the full list below: BlueChip;

Megapari;

FairPlay;

4rabet;

Dafabet;

M88;

Indibet;

ICCWIN;

Marvelbet;

888starz. Each of these brands rewards their users with quality cashback bonuses. All bookies from our list are legal and licensed in India, so you can trust them. To give you a better idea of each of the cashback bonuses you can count on at betting sites in India, we've provided a brief overview of each one below. This will help you make a more informed decision before you decide to sign up with the bookie. BlueChip Weekly 6% IPL Cashback Bonus BlueChip knows the passion Indian players have for cricket betting, which is why it offers a weekly cashback bonus on IPL. It gives you back 6% of your IPL bets made between Friday and Tuesday each week. The maximum amount of the bonus is Rs. 12,200. Megapari Weekly Cashback Every week Megapari calculates the total amount of bonus money you have lost in bets on sports events with odds of 1.5 and above. Weekly cashback is 3% of the amount of lost bets. The minimum cashback amount is $1, and the maximum amount you can get is $1,000. FairPlay 5% Cashback Bonus At FairPlay you get the chance to win every time, even when you lose. The bookie brings players a bonus of 5% of their losses in every IPL match. You will get 5% of your total losses as a bonus. This Fairplay offer is available for all IPL matches, giving you a great opportunity to reduce your losses while enjoying the betting experience. 4Rabet 5% IPL Cashback To qualify for a cashback bonus from 4rabet, place single or combo bets on IPL 2026 from Rs 100 at odds of 1.5 and above. The amount of the cashback is 5% of the total amount lost on bets. The minimum amount you can get is Rs 500 and the maximum is Rs 5,000. For successful withdrawal, the bonus money must be wagered 5 times at odds of 1.5 and above within 7 days of being credited to your account. Dafabet Up to 10% Cricket Cashback Get maximum benefit from Dafabet betting experience by placing bets on cricket matches. You can get an exclusive 10% cashback of up to Rs. 20,000 every week. Pre-match and live bets at odds of 1.50 and above on all cricket events are qualified for the bonus. Cashback is awarded on your losses within a specific period of time. Dafabet bonus funds must be rolled at least once before a player can be eligible to make a withdrawal. M88 10% Weekly Sports Cashback Absolutely every M88 customer who places bets on any sports on the site can get a 10% cashback M88 bonus for total weekly losses. The minimum payout amount is Rs. 50 and the maximum is Rs. 10,000. Only bets with odds of at least 1.5 will be counted in the calculation. The bonus must be rolled 5 times in "Sportsbook" before a successful withdrawal can be made. Indibet 7% Cashback Indibet generously gives all players a 7% cashback Indibet bonus for a deposit of Rs. 20,000 or more. As soon as the money is deposited, the booker will credit the cashback within 24 hours. Withdrawal is possible only if the player has passed the identity and address verification. ICCWIN 5% Daily Cashback Place bets on your favorite sports at ICCWIN and get a guaranteed cashback ICCWIN bonus of 5% up to Rs 5,000,000.Only players with total negative net winnings in the respective week are eligible for the cashback. The promotion runs weekly and resumes every Sunday, so players have always the opportunity to get a nice benefit from the bookie. MarvelBet 5% Daily Cashback Every week MarvelBet awards its players 5% cashback up to Rs 500,000. To participate in the promotion, you need to have a registered account at MarvelBet and bet on any sporting events during the week. Cashback for the lost bets will be automatically credited to the player's account every Monday. 888starz 3% Tuesday Cashback Bet on 888starz during the week and get 3% 888starz bonus of cashback every Tuesday. The bookie will calculate the total amount of money you've lost in sports betting every week. The minimum cashback amount is $1. The maximum amount of cashback you can get is $1000. Lost bets must be calculated with odds 1.5 or higher.

How to Use Cashback Opportunity - A Step-by-Step Guide All betting sites have special terms and conditions for a cashback bonus, which must be followed. However, we have created a general guide to help you on your way to getting and using a cashback. Just follow the steps below: Choose a bookie's site. Choose a bookie from our list and go to their official website. You can also use the app; Create an account. Click on the "Register" button to open a form for registering a new account. Enter the necessary personal information and come up with a strong password; Refill an account. On the deposit page, use one of the suggested payment methods to fund the account; Choose a cashback bonus. On the promotions page, choose a cashback bonus and fulfill its conditions. Make a confirming bet using the minimum required odds. If your bet loses, the bookmaker will credit you a cashback in the form of extra money or free bet into your account, which you can spend on additional games to get even more winnings!

The Advantages and Disadvantages of Using Cashback Offers for Online Betting Cashback bonuses have a number of undeniable benefits that encourage Indian players to use them on a regular basis. However, as with all bonuses, along with the advantages, cashback has some disadvantages that need to be taken into consideration. Below we take a look at the positives and negatives of a cashback bonus: Advantages Cashback provides the opportunity to partially reimburse your betting losses;

The amount of the cashback can be used by players to place more bets without spending extra money;

The best betting sites conduct cashback for a significant duration, not just for a one-time use;

Cashback bonuses have fairly simple terms and do not require the player to take any strict measures;

Most of the cashbacks do not require wagering, so the cash can be withdrawn immediately. Disadvantages Cashback bonuses can have a low refund percentage or a small bonus amount;

In some cases, cashback bonuses become usable only when players place large bets or keep more money in their account.

Other Exclusive Cashback Bonuses for Online Sports Betting in India Our extensive research of cashback bonuses on the Indian betting market has identified the ones with the best conditions for players. Nevertheless, we have compiled a list of bookies with great cashback bonuses that were not included in our ranking (like BetoBet, BETVIBE or BetX101) , but they are also of great value to Indian bettors. Feel free to check them out below: Odds96 Cashback Bonus: Deposit Rs. 1300 or more with AstroPay and get a 40% cashback bonus on your AstroPay account balance;

Paripesa Cashback Bonus: Place a single or express bet of Rs. 425 on any NBA playoff game and get 15% cashback up to Rs. 4,516;

Betwinner Cashback Bonus: Place bets every day and get a daily 3% cashback up to Rs. 81,922.

Betvisa Cashback Bonus: Your weekly betting activity is tracked individually, and based on your loyalty level, you'll receive between 2.5% and 6% cashback every Monday afternoon.

Betwinner Cashback Bonus: Play daily and get 3% cashback on your weekly net losses, with payouts reaching up to ₹82,299. Just make sure your bets are settled and meet the minimum odds of 1.5.

Bluechip Cashback: Enjoy 20% daily cashback on all live casino losses from Monday to Saturday. It’s a great offer for casino lovers, with up to ₹8,000 returned weekly.

Crickex Cashback: Players with negative net wins can get 5% cashback on Evolution game losses each week — from ₹50 to ₹5,00,000. Bonuses are paid every Monday.

Betmaster Cashback Bonus: Every week, players can claim between 5% and 10% cashback based on their weekly losses. Cashback is credited within 48 hours and comes with simple wagering rules.

Betinia Cashback: Earn up to 25% cashback on your real money between Sunday and Saturday. Cashback amount ranges from ₹400 to ₹16,000.

How Do We Rate and Review Sports Betting Cashback Offers? Nowadays, various betting sites operating in India provide exclusive cashback bonuses to their customers. But it can be quite difficult to choose the most suitable one among them. We conduct a thorough evaluation of online betting platforms based on a multitude of parameters, including their features, functions and bonus conditions, to help you find the bookies that provide the best user experience. We take several factors into consideration when searching for the most exclusive cashback for Indian players. Here are some of them: Licensing and reputation of the betting site;

Suggested percentage of cashback;

The large size of the bonus;

Low minimum deposit;

Long period of validity;

No or low wagering requirements;

Sports coverage and restrictions on games;

Accessibility to Indian users. The number of betting sites that give a cashback bonus is solid. Therefore, it is important to consider each of these factors to have access to only the best bonuses and promotions for sports betting.

Where to Find the Best Sportsbook Cashback Bonuses - Tips and Tricks To bet on sports without interrupting your bankroll for the entire period, you can use beneficial cashback bonuses. Many of them are provided by the bookies on a regular basis daily, weekly or issued in honor of major international sporting events. The vast expanse of the Internet is full of useful information about the best cashback bonuses for Indian bettors. However, it can be exhausting to find reliable resources with trustworthy data. To that end, our experts have prepared helpful tips for you on where to get useful information about the best cashback on betting sites in India. Check them out below: The official bookie's website. The most reliable and easy way to get information about the current bonus offers is the official website of the bookie. We advise you to visit the promotions section from time to time to stay up-to-date and always have time to take advantage of new cashback offers for sports betting; Social bookies' networks. To get closer to their players, many betting sites are actively involved in social networks and messengers such as Instagram, Telegram, Twitter and Facebook. By subscribing to the official social media pages, you will always be aware of new bonus offers. In addition, the most attentive and active readers can get nice rewards from the bookie, including exclusive cashback bonuses; Sportscafe website. Every day, our Sportscafe experts monitor and analyze many bookie sites and apps to gather only current information on bonuses and promotions. By monitoring our site, you can always get the latest news on cashback bonuses. If you are an active user of our site, do not miss this good opportunity to get useful information; Other sites. Apart from Sportscafe, there are other review sites that post betting websites with great cashback offers for Indian players. However, the information may not always be up-to-date and useful, so it's important to make sure the site is reliable and honest before trusting it. Perhaps these are the most basic ways to get up-to-date information about betting cashback. Keep an eye on our website, where we post updates and the latest news on a daily basis. This way, you can save your time searching for information and spend it on sports betting instead!

Other Types of Bonuses That May Interest Indian Bettors Bookies develop different types of bonuses and promotions to stay competitive in the betting market. They vary in terms and conditions and are aimed at various players with certain preferences and skills. Information on bookmaker cashback offers is typically available within the bonus section of the official website. We have looked at some of the types of bonuses that players most often encounter on betting sites: Sign Up Bonuses;

Exclusive bonuses, timed to certain sports or championships, such as IPL bonuses;

No Deposit Bonuses;

Free Bet Bonuses;

Cash-Out Bonuses;

The Best Loyalty Program Offers and others. Each bookie has a unique bonus program for different types of players. Information about the most significant bonuses and offers you can find a special section on the website.