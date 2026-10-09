Match details Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds First class Plunket Shield 14.12.2026

First class

Christchurch

CKI
CKI
WFI
WFI

Match Info

Match:Plunket Shield 26/27
Date:Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - Sunday, March 28, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, December 14, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Canterbury Kings Squad

PlayersBowes Chad, Davey Sean Benjamin, Foulkes Zak, Hay Mitchell James, Henry Matt, Hunter Dylan, Jamieson Kyle, Latham Tom, Mariu Rhys, McClure Ken, McConchie Cole, McKenzie Angus, Mitchell Daryl, Nicholls Henry, Nuttall Edward James, O'Rourke William, Rae Michael, Rippon Michael, Sheat Fraser, Shipley Henry, Sodhi Ish
Benchno information yet

Wellington Firebirds Squad

PlayersAbbas Muhammad, Blundell Tom, Bracewell Michael, Conway Devon, Greenwood Nick, Hartshorn James William, Johnson Troy Manning, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, McLachlan Callum, McPeake Iain Geoffrey, Milne Adam, Ravindra Rachin, Robinson Tim, Sears Ben, Severin Gareth, Smith Nathan, Snedden Michael Warwick, Tashkoff Jesse, van Beek Logan, Younghusband Peter Francis
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumHagley Oval
CityChristchurch
Capacity8000
EndsPort Hills end
Hosts toCity end

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