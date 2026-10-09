Match details Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds First class Plunket Shield 14.12.2026
First class
Christchurch
Match Info
|Match:
|Plunket Shield 26/27
|Date:
|Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - Sunday, March 28, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, December 14, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Canterbury Kings Squad
|Players
|Bowes Chad, Davey Sean Benjamin, Foulkes Zak, Hay Mitchell James, Henry Matt, Hunter Dylan, Jamieson Kyle, Latham Tom, Mariu Rhys, McClure Ken, McConchie Cole, McKenzie Angus, Mitchell Daryl, Nicholls Henry, Nuttall Edward James, O'Rourke William, Rae Michael, Rippon Michael, Sheat Fraser, Shipley Henry, Sodhi Ish
|Bench
|no information yet
Wellington Firebirds Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Hagley Oval
|City
|Christchurch
|Capacity
|8000
|Ends
|Port Hills end
|Hosts to
|City end
Match has not started yet