Match details Northern Districts vs Canterbury Kings First class Plunket Shield 06.12.2026
First class
Hamilton
Match Info
|Match:
|Plunket Shield 26/27
|Date:
|Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - Sunday, March 28, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, December 06, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Northern Districts Squad
|Players
|Carter Joe, Clarke Katene, Clarke Kristian, Cooper HR, Fisher Matthew, Gibson Zak, Hampton Brett, Johnston Scott Sangster, Kuggeleijn Scott, Patel Sundeep, Pomare Ben, Popli Bharat, Pringle Tim, Raval Jeet, Santner Mitchell, Seifert Tim, Southee Tim, Wagner Neil, Walker FL, Walker Joe, Williamson Kane
|Bench
|no information yet
Canterbury Kings Squad
|Players
|Bowes Chad, Davey Sean Benjamin, Foulkes Zak, Hay Mitchell James, Henry Matt, Hunter Dylan, Jamieson Kyle, Latham Tom, Mariu Rhys, McClure Ken, McConchie Cole, McKenzie Angus, Mitchell Daryl, Nicholls Henry, Nuttall Edward James, O'Rourke William, Rae Michael, Rippon Michael, Sheat Fraser, Shipley Henry, Sodhi Ish
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Seddon Park
|City
|Hamilton
|Capacity
|10000
|Ends
|Members End
|Hosts to
|City End
Match has not started yet