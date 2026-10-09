Match details Northern Districts vs Canterbury Kings First class Plunket Shield 06.12.2026

First class

Hamilton

NOR
NOR
CKI
CKI

Match Info

Match:Plunket Shield 26/27
Date:Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - Sunday, March 28, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, December 06, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northern Districts Squad

PlayersCarter Joe, Clarke Katene, Clarke Kristian, Cooper HR, Fisher Matthew, Gibson Zak, Hampton Brett, Johnston Scott Sangster, Kuggeleijn Scott, Patel Sundeep, Pomare Ben, Popli Bharat, Pringle Tim, Raval Jeet, Santner Mitchell, Seifert Tim, Southee Tim, Wagner Neil, Walker FL, Walker Joe, Williamson Kane
Benchno information yet

Canterbury Kings Squad

PlayersBowes Chad, Davey Sean Benjamin, Foulkes Zak, Hay Mitchell James, Henry Matt, Hunter Dylan, Jamieson Kyle, Latham Tom, Mariu Rhys, McClure Ken, McConchie Cole, McKenzie Angus, Mitchell Daryl, Nicholls Henry, Nuttall Edward James, O'Rourke William, Rae Michael, Rippon Michael, Sheat Fraser, Shipley Henry, Sodhi Ish
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumSeddon Park
CityHamilton
Capacity10000
EndsMembers End
Hosts toCity End

Match has not started yet