Match details Hyderabad vs Tripura First class Ranji Trophy 11.10.2026

First class

HYD
HYD
TRI
TRI

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 11, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hyderabad Squad

PlayersAgarwal Tanmay, Anikethreddy Gangam, Chigullapalli Rahul Radesh, Goud A Varun, Himateja K, Kachi Diamond Ali, Kak Kartikeya, Milind Chama, Nishanth Saranu, Punnaiah Bhuvanagiri, Rayudu Rohit, Reddy Mandadi Abhirath, Singh Rahul, Thyagarajan Tanay, Varma Tilak
Benchno information yet

Tripura Squad

PlayersBanik Joydeep, Das Bikramkumar, Debnath Arjun Kshitish, Debnath Bikramjit, Dey Babul Badal, Dey Rajat, Dutta Rana, Ghosh Subham, Murasingh Manisankar, Paul Sankar, Paul Sridam, Saha Viki, Sarkar Abhijit, Sarkar Sentu, Sen Nirupam, Shankar Vijay, Singh Swapnil, Sultan Pravez, Vihari Hanuma
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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