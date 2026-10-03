Match details Tamil Nadu vs Uttarakhand First class Ranji Trophy 18.10.2026

First class

TAN
TAN
UTT
UTT

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 18, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
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Third Umpire:no information yet
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Tamil Nadu Squad

PlayersAchyuth CV, Ambrish RS, Chandrasekar DT, G Ajitesh, Hemchudeshan Jeganathan, Indrajith Baba, Jagadeesan Narayan, Khan Shahrukh, Khumar R Vimal, Nag H Trilok, Paul Pradosh Ranjan, Sachin B, Siddarth Andre, Singh Gurjapneet, SR Athish, Vidyuth P, Warrier Sandeep
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Uttarakhand Squad

PlayersChandela Kunal, Chaudhary Yuvraj, Chopra Prashant, Dangwal Shashwat Keshav, Joshi Janmejay, Kumar Rajan, Lalwani Bhupen, Mahajan Aarav, Mishra Mayank, Nagarkoti Jagmohan, Negi Abhay, Patwal Harsh Dhirendar, Raichandani Lakshya, Rawat Sagar, Rawat Saurabh, Suchith Jagadeesha, Sudha Avneesh, Suryavanshi Aanjaneya Dhirendra
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Venue Guide

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