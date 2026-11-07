Match details South Australia vs Victoria List a One-Day Cup 05.02.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup 26/27
|Date:
|Friday, September 18, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, February 05, 2027 12:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
South Australia Squad
|Players
|Agar Wes, Buckingham Jordan, Fraser-McGurk Jake, Gilkes Matthew, Harvey Mackenzie, Hoogenboezem Douwtjie, Hunt Henry, Manenti Benjamin, McAndrew Nathan John, Pope Lloyd, Thornton Henry, Wadia Jerssis, Weatherald Jake
|Bench
|no information yet
Victoria Squad
|Players
|Anlezark Austin, Blackford Liam, Brasher Dylan, Dixon Harry, Elliott Sam, Handscomb Peter, Hennig Matt, Hoekstra Harry, Jamieson Mitchell, Kellaway Campbell, Macdonald Blake, Murphy Todd, O'Neill Fergus, Peake Oliver, Perry Mitch, Rogers Tom, Short Matt, Sutherland Will, Warren Doug
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet