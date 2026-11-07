Match details South Australia vs Victoria List a One-Day Cup 05.02.2027

List a

RED
RED
VIC
VIC

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 26/27
Date:Friday, September 18, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, February 05, 2027 12:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

South Australia Squad

PlayersAgar Wes, Buckingham Jordan, Fraser-McGurk Jake, Gilkes Matthew, Harvey Mackenzie, Hoogenboezem Douwtjie, Hunt Henry, Manenti Benjamin, McAndrew Nathan John, Pope Lloyd, Thornton Henry, Wadia Jerssis, Weatherald Jake
Benchno information yet

Victoria Squad

PlayersAnlezark Austin, Blackford Liam, Brasher Dylan, Dixon Harry, Elliott Sam, Handscomb Peter, Hennig Matt, Hoekstra Harry, Jamieson Mitchell, Kellaway Campbell, Macdonald Blake, Murphy Todd, O'Neill Fergus, Peake Oliver, Perry Mitch, Rogers Tom, Short Matt, Sutherland Will, Warren Doug
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet