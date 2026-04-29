Match details Yorkshire vs Durham List a One-Day Cup, Women 29.04.2026

List a

YOR
YOR

290

DUR
DUR

290

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:Yorkshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, April 29, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersWinfield Lauren, Boyce Georgie, Jonassen Jess, Kalis Sterre, Duckworth Rebecca, Blackwell Ines, Ward Maddie, Langston Beth, Slater Rachel, Cooper Claudie, Woolston Jessica
BenchCampbell Ami, Hall Grace, Rainey Hannah, Thomas Erin

Durham Squad

PlayersWilson Tahlia, Marlow Emma, Armitage Hollie, Villiers Mady, Windsor Emily, Heath Bess, Turner Phoebe, Fraser Katherine, Johnson Trudy, Filer Lauren, Levick Katie
BenchRobson Harriet, Rodgers Mia, Thompson Grace, Turner Sophia

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet