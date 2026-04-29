Match details Yorkshire vs Durham List a One-Day Cup, Women 29.04.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
|Toss:
|Yorkshire won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Wednesday, April 29, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Yorkshire Squad
|Players
|Winfield Lauren, Boyce Georgie, Jonassen Jess, Kalis Sterre, Duckworth Rebecca, Blackwell Ines, Ward Maddie, Langston Beth, Slater Rachel, Cooper Claudie, Woolston Jessica
|Bench
|Campbell Ami, Hall Grace, Rainey Hannah, Thomas Erin
Durham Squad
|Players
|Wilson Tahlia, Marlow Emma, Armitage Hollie, Villiers Mady, Windsor Emily, Heath Bess, Turner Phoebe, Fraser Katherine, Johnson Trudy, Filer Lauren, Levick Katie
|Bench
|Robson Harriet, Rodgers Mia, Thompson Grace, Turner Sophia
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet