Match details Jammu And Kashmir vs Mumbai List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 16.12.2026

List a

JAK
JAK
MUM
MUM

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, December 16, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Jammu And Kashmir Squad

PlayersAshwin Murugan, Dogra Paras, Hassan Yawer, Iqbal Qamran, Khajuria Shubham, Kumar Sunil Ram, Kundal Dikshant, Lotra Sahil, Mushtaq Abid, Muzaffar Nasir Lone, Nabi Aquib, Samad Abdul, Sharma Rydham, Sharma Vivrant Sushil, Singh Kawalpreet, Singh Yudhvir
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Mumbai Squad

PlayersAnand Akash, Attarde Shashank, Avasthi Mohit, Deshpande Tushar, Dsouza Sylvester, Khan Musheer, Khan Sarfaraz, Kotian Tanush, Lad Siddhesh, Mulani Shams, Patil Sairaj, Raghuvanshi Angkrish, Sharma Rohit, Shedge Suryansh, Simran Mulchandani Ishan, Sutar Chinmay Rajesh, Tamore Hardik, Tarmale Onkar, Thakur Shardul
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Venue Guide

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