Match details Puducherry vs Uttar Pradesh List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 19.12.2026

List a

PUD
PUD
UTP
UTP

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, December 19, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Puducherry Squad

PlayersAdhantrao Siddhant Mangesh, Akash Pugazhendi, Anand Kargave Akash, Anand Bhanu, Bhardwaj Vedant, Chauhan Bhupender, Garhwal Aditya, Gopal Thivagar, Kangayan Neyan Shyam, Khan Aman Hakim, Khokhar Vishal, M Sivamurugan, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Pandey Krishna, Pranaav Nitin, Premraj R, Ramamoorthy Ragavan, Ratnaparkhe Paras Santosh, Singh Sidak, Sivaraman Parameeswaran, Tunda Adil, Udeshi Sagar, Vaghani Parth, Vignesh Kannan, Yadav Gaurav
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Uttar Pradesh Squad

PlayersAnsari Zeeshan, Chaudhary Karan, Chaudhary Vaibhav, Garg Priyam K, Goswami Abhishek, Jurel Dhruv, Juyal Aryan, Nigam Vipraj, Panwar Vineet, Rizvi Sameer, Sharma Rituraj, Singh Adarsh, Singh Rinku, Tyagi Kartik, Tyagi Kunal, Veer Prashant, Yadav Aaradhya, Yadav Kartik
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Venue Guide

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