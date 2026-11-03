Match details Punjab vs Maharashtra List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 19.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, December 19, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Punjab Squad
|Players
|Arora Salil, Bajwa Sukhdeep, Bhagat Krish, Brar Gurnoor, Brar Harpreet, Choudhary Gourav, Dhir Naman, Gill Shubman, Saharan Uday, Sharma Abhishek, Sharma Raghu, Sharma Sumit, Sidhu Jashanpreet Singh, Singh Anmolpreet, Singh Arshdeep, Singh Harnoor, Singh Prabhsimran, Singh Ramandeep, Singh Sanvir
|Bench
|no information yet
Maharashtra Squad
|Players
|Bachhav Satyajeet, Bawne Ankit, Dadhe Pradeep, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Ghosh Ramakrishna, Hangargekar Rajvardhan, Kulkarni Arshin, Mhatre Siddharth, Naik Nikhil, Nawale Saurabh, Ostwal Vicky, Shaw Prithvi, Solanki Prashant, Tripathi Rahul, Veer Siddhesh A
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet