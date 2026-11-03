Match details Punjab vs Maharashtra List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 19.12.2026

List a

PUN
PUN
MAH
MAH

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, December 19, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
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Third Umpire:no information yet
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Punjab Squad

PlayersArora Salil, Bajwa Sukhdeep, Bhagat Krish, Brar Gurnoor, Brar Harpreet, Choudhary Gourav, Dhir Naman, Gill Shubman, Saharan Uday, Sharma Abhishek, Sharma Raghu, Sharma Sumit, Sidhu Jashanpreet Singh, Singh Anmolpreet, Singh Arshdeep, Singh Harnoor, Singh Prabhsimran, Singh Ramandeep, Singh Sanvir
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Maharashtra Squad

PlayersBachhav Satyajeet, Bawne Ankit, Dadhe Pradeep, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Ghosh Ramakrishna, Hangargekar Rajvardhan, Kulkarni Arshin, Mhatre Siddharth, Naik Nikhil, Nawale Saurabh, Ostwal Vicky, Shaw Prithvi, Solanki Prashant, Tripathi Rahul, Veer Siddhesh A
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Venue Guide

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