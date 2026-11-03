Match details Tripura vs Kerala List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 19.12.2026

List a

TRI
TRI
KER
KER

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, December 19, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Tripura Squad

PlayersBhupendra Jaiswal Tejasvi, Bose Udiyan, Das Saurabh, Debnath Arjun Kshitish, Debnath Bikramjit, Dey Rajat, Dutta Rana, Ghosh Subham, Hossain Saruk, Murasingh Manisankar, Paul Sridam, Roy Hrituraj, Saha Viki, Sarkar Abhijit, Sarkar Ajay, Sarkar Sentu, Sen Nirupam, Shankar Vijay, Singh Swapnil, Sinha Arkaprabha, Sinha Debaprasad Krishnanaman, Sultan Pravez, Uddin Riaz, Vihari Hanuma
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Kerala Squad

PlayersAparajith Baba, Asif KM, Azharuddeen Mohammed, Imran Ahammed Suharaji, Kunnummal Rohan, M Sharafuddeen N, Nair Abhishek J, Nair Abhishek Pratap, Narayanan Biju, Nidheesh MD, Nizar Salman, Parveen Abhijth, Prasad Krishna, Puthur Vignesh, Samson Sanju, Scaria Akhil, Tom Eden Apple, Vinod Vishnu
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