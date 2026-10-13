Match details Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars T20 Big Bash League 11.01.2027

T20

Sydney

STH
STH
MST
MST

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, January 11, 2027 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Giants Stadium, Sydney, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sydney Thunder Squad

PlayersAgar Wes, Andrews Tom, Bancroft Cameron, Billings Sam, Davies Oliver, Gilkes Matthew, Green Chris, Khan Shadab, Konstas Sam, McAndrew Nathan John, Sams Daniel, Sandhu Gurinder, Sangha Tanveer, Warner David
Benchno information yet

Melbourne Stars Squad

PlayersBoland Scott, Cartwright Hilton, Clarke Joe, Curran Tom, Hatcher Liam, Maxwell Glenn, McKenzie Hamish, Rauf Haris, Rogers Thomas, Siddle Peter, Steketee Mark, Stoinis Marcus, Swepson Mitch
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumGiants Stadium
CitySydney
Capacity23500
Ends
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