Joshua Da Silva News View all All the latest news about cricketer Joshua Da Silva are collected right here: results of the matches played and predictions of the upcoming matches, injuries sustained during the matches, motivation and all his achievements during his career. WATCH, AUS vs WI | Local boy Travis Head educates curious West Indians about Adelaide culture and weather enroute flamboyant century Australia and West Indies might have a history of brutal sledging, but times have changed, and come 2022 the players are as respectful towards each other as can be. The fact was epitomized by an on-field conversation where Travis Head took out time to inform the Windies about life in Adelaide. Joshua Da Silva AUS vs WI | Twitter chants 'oh my goodness' along with Joshua da Silva to exquisite Marnus Labuschagne amidst chirpy sledging Joshua Da Silva VIDEO | Ali Khan points towards the pavilion, gives Joshua Da Silva an aggressive send-off Joshua Da Silva WI vs SL | Just backed myself to bat well; wanted to score some runs for West Indies, admits Rahkeem Cornwall

International career

Joshua Michael Da Silva was born on 19 June 1998. He is a cricket player from Trinidad. He started playing for Trinidad and Tobago in 2018. In December 2020, he played his first match for the West Indies team in international cricket.

2020: In October, Joshua Da Silva joined the West Indies Test squad as a reserve for the New Zealand series. Before the second Test, he replaced Shane Dowrich, who left for personal reasons. He played his first Test match from December 11 to 14 in Wellington, New Zealand. He became the first Caribbean-born white player in 50 years to play Test cricket for the West Indies.

2021: Da Silva played Tests this year. No special events reported.

2022: In March, Da Silva scored his first Test century in Grenada against England.

In October, he joined the West Indies team for two Test matches in Australia. In a warm-up game against the Prime Minister’s XI, he scored 25 and 52 not out. He caught two players and made one stumping. In the first Test in Perth, he caught three players but scored 12 runs in two innings. West Indies lost this match.

In October, he joined the West Indies team for two Test matches in Australia. In a warm-up game against the Prime Minister’s XI, he scored 25 and 52 not out. He caught two players and made one stumping. In the first Test in Perth, he caught three players but scored 12 runs in two innings. West Indies lost this match. 2023: On May 10, Da Silva became captain of the West Indies A team for their Bangladesh tour. On December 20, he joined the West Indies Test squad to tour Australia in January 2024. In a tour game against Cricket Australia XI, he scored a century. In the first Test in Adelaide, he reached 100 dismissals in Test cricket after catching Cameron Green. He scored 24 runs in two innings. In the second Test in Brisbane, Da Silva scored 79 runs. He helped catch six players. West Indies won by 8 runs.

2024: Da Silva played his latest Test from November 30 to December 3 against Bangladesh in Kingston, Jamaica. He scored 5 runs off 9 balls.

One Day Internationals (ODI)

2021: Da Silva joined the West Indies ODI squad for the Bangladesh series in December 2020. He played his first ODI on January 20, 2021, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. He played his last ODI on January 22, 2021, also in Mirpur.

Career summary

Test matches played: 33

Runs scored in Tests: 1,238

Test batting average: 25

Fours in Tests: 127

Sixes in Tests: 7

ODI matches played: 2

Runs scored in ODIs: 14

ODI batting average: 7

Fours in ODIs: 1

Sixes in ODIs: 0

T20 matches played: 1

Runs scored inT20: 37

T20 batting average: 37

Fours in T20: 5

Sixes in T20: 0

Joshua Da Silva ranks 76th in the ICC Test batting rankings with 419 points.

Leagues Participation

Since 2020, he has been a player for the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League.

Caribbean Premier League

Joshua Da Silva joined the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in July 2020. He played his first Twenty20 match on August 18, 2020, in the Caribbean Premier League. Da Silva played for the team in 2021 and helped in important games. He also played in 2023 and stayed in the team for 2025.

Year Team Notes 2020 St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Joined the team in July. Played first Twenty20 match on August 18, 2020. 2021 St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Scored 37 runs on September 16 vs St Lucia Kings (team won). Scored 50 runs on September 13 vs Trinbago Knight Riders (team lost). 2022 Did not play No matches recorded in this year. 2023 St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Scored 36 runs on August 24 vs Jamaica Tallawahs. 2024 Did not play No matches recorded in this year. 2025 St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Listed as team member in the squad.

Domestic career

Joshua Da Silva plays domestic cricket for Trinidad and Tobago. He began his first-class career in December 2018 and has played in domestic competitions since then. He also takes part in List A and Twenty20 matches for the same team.

Before starting professional cricket, Da Silva played club cricket in England in 2017 under the Kieron Pollard scholarship. He started playing cricket seriously at Saint Mary’s College in Port-of-Spain. Darren Bravo helped him as a mentor. Da Silva has Portuguese roots and is one of the few white players in West Indies cricket today.

In January 2020, Da Silva scored his first century in first-class cricket. He also held a leadership role as vice-captain of the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force team in 2023. In 2024, Da Silva led a team called Joshua Da Silva XI to win a Red Force trial match, scoring 75 runs in that game.

He continues to play key matches for Trinidad and Tobago. Several games are planned for early 2025.

Records and achievements

Joshua Da Silva has many important records and achievements in his cricket career. Below are key facts and dates:

2019 Played for West Indies Emerging Players team that won the Super50 regional tournament. Scored 100 runs against Windward Islands in the group stage.

2020 First white Caribbean-born player in 50 years to play Test cricket for West Indies. Made Test debut against New Zealand.

2021 Played 2 One Day International matches and scored 14 runs. Last ODI match was in January 2021 in Bangladesh.

2023 Named captain of the Windies A team for the Bangladesh tour on May 10.

2024 Played 33 Test matches by November 2024. Scored 1,238 runs with an average of 25 in Tests. Hit 127 fours and 7 sixes in Test matches. Last Test match was against Bangladesh in November 2024, scoring 5 runs.

T20 Career Played 1 match and scored 37 runs with an average of 37. Hit 5 fours in T20.

Rankings Ranked 76th in ICC Test batting rankings with 419 points.



Personal life

Joshua Da Silva’s personal life includes family background, money, and some events outside cricket. Here are the main facts by category:

Family

Da Silva has Portuguese roots. His family comes from Madeira. His mother and grandmother on his father’s side are Portuguese Canadians. His father is from Trinidad. He studied at Saint Mary’s College in Port of Spain. There is no public information about a wife or children.

Finances

By January 2025, Da Silva’s net worth reached about £6.5 million.

Scandals

A video went viral that showed Da Silva stepping on Steve Smith’s bat during a game. The clip appeared on crictracker.com.

Fans

In July 2024, sportskeeda.com wrote about how fans reacted to Da Silva’s teamwork with Shamar Joseph. This helped West Indies lead by 41 runs in a practice game against England. Da Silva has around 27,000 followers on Instagram.