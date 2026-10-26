Match details Dolphins vs Boland T20 T20 South Africa Cup 01.11.2026

T20

DOL
DOL
BOL
BOL

Match Info

Match:CSA T20 Challenge 2026
Date:Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Sunday, November 15, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, November 01, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Dolphins Squad

PlayersAckerman Marques, Baartman Ottniel, Bosch Eathan, Cele Okuhle, Dithole Tshepang, Dupavillon Daryn, Erwee Sarel, Maharaj Keshav, Miller David, Parsons Bryce, Phehlukwayo Andile, Roelofsen Grant, Simelane Andile, Smith Jason, Smuts JJ, Subrayen Prenelan, Viljoen Hanu, Zondo Khaya
Benchno information yet

Boland Squad

PlayersAdams Ferisco, Baron Jevano, Cloete Archille, Copeland Micheal, du Toit Adrian, Fortuin Clyde, Hanabe Hlomla, Jonker Chris, Mahima Siyabonga, Malan Janneman, Malan Pieter, Manack Imran, Mgijima Aviwe, Mnyaka Akhona, Petersen Keegan, Stuurman Glenton, van Zyl Stiaan, Viljoen Hardus, Von Berg Shaun
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Venue Guide

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