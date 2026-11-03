Match details Auckland Aces vs Northern Districts T20 Super Smash 27.12.2026

T20

Auckland

AUC
AUC
NOR
NOR

Match Info

Match:Super Smash 26/27
Date:Sunday, December 27, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, December 27, 2026 03:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Auckland Aces Squad

PlayersAshok Adithya, Fletcher Cam, Gulati Rohit, Guptill Martin, Harrison Ryan, Jacobs Bevon, Johal Harjot, Jones A, Keene Simon, Olliver Angus, Phillips Dale, Singh Samrath, Solia Sean, Stackpole Lachlan, Watson Luke Douglas
Benchno information yet

Northern Districts Squad

PlayersBell Xavier, Brown Josh, Brown Joshua, Carter Joe, Clarke Katene, Clarke Kristian, Cooper HR, Fisher Matthew, Gibson Zak, Hampton Brett, Johnston Scott Sangster, Kuggeleijn Scott, Lellman Fergus, Pomare Ben, Popli Bharat, Pringle Tim, Raval Jeet, Robbie O'Donnell, Santner Mitchell, Sclanders Michael, Seifert Tim, Wagner Neil, White Ollie, Williamson Kane
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumEden Park Outer Oval
CityAuckland
Capacity4000
EndsCity End
Hosts toSandringham End

Match has not started yet