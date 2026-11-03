Match details Auckland Aces vs Northern Districts T20 Super Smash 27.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Super Smash 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, December 27, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, December 27, 2026 03:15 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, New Zealand
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Auckland Aces Squad
|Players
|Ashok Adithya, Fletcher Cam, Gulati Rohit, Guptill Martin, Harrison Ryan, Jacobs Bevon, Johal Harjot, Jones A, Keene Simon, Olliver Angus, Phillips Dale, Singh Samrath, Solia Sean, Stackpole Lachlan, Watson Luke Douglas
|Bench
|no information yet
Northern Districts Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Eden Park Outer Oval
|City
|Auckland
|Capacity
|4000
|Ends
|City End
|Hosts to
|Sandringham End
Match has not started yet