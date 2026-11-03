Match details Northern Districts vs Auckland Aces T20 Super Smash 02.01.2027

T20

Hamilton

NOR
NOR
AUC
AUC

Match Info

Match:Super Smash 26/27
Date:Sunday, December 27, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, January 02, 2027 02:45 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northern Districts Squad

PlayersBell Xavier, Brown Josh, Brown Joshua, Carter Joe, Clarke Katene, Clarke Kristian, Cooper HR, Fisher Matthew, Gibson Zak, Hampton Brett, Johnston Scott Sangster, Kuggeleijn Scott, Lellman Fergus, Pomare Ben, Popli Bharat, Pringle Tim, Raval Jeet, Robbie O'Donnell, Santner Mitchell, Sclanders Michael, Seifert Tim, Wagner Neil, White Ollie, Williamson Kane
Benchno information yet

Auckland Aces Squad

PlayersAshok Adithya, Fletcher Cam, Gulati Rohit, Guptill Martin, Harrison Ryan, Jacobs Bevon, Johal Harjot, Jones A, Keene Simon, Olliver Angus, Phillips Dale, Singh Samrath, Solia Sean, Stackpole Lachlan, Watson Luke Douglas
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumSeddon Park
CityHamilton
Capacity10000
EndsMembers End
Hosts toCity End

Match has not started yet