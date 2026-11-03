Match details Northern Districts vs Auckland Aces T20 Super Smash 02.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Super Smash 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, December 27, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, January 02, 2027 02:45 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Northern Districts Squad
Auckland Aces Squad
|Players
|Ashok Adithya, Fletcher Cam, Gulati Rohit, Guptill Martin, Harrison Ryan, Jacobs Bevon, Johal Harjot, Jones A, Keene Simon, Olliver Angus, Phillips Dale, Singh Samrath, Solia Sean, Stackpole Lachlan, Watson Luke Douglas
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Seddon Park
|City
|Hamilton
|Capacity
|10000
|Ends
|Members End
|Hosts to
|City End
Match has not started yet