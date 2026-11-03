Match details Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds T20 Super Smash 30.12.2026

T20

Dunedin

OVO
OVO
WFI
WFI

Match Info

Match:Super Smash 26/27
Date:Sunday, December 27, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, December 30, 2026 03:20 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Otago Volts Squad

PlayersBacon Matthew Boyce, Chu Max, Clarke Mason, Cumming Jacob Mark, Cumming Zac, Duffy Jacob, Georgeson Luke, Gibson Jacob Michael, Hazeldine Andrew Thomas Edward, Johnson Llewellyn Cullen, Lockrose Ben, McKay Jarrod, Parkes Thorn Kiwa, Phillips Glenn, Sixton Harry, Todd Jamal
Benchno information yet

Wellington Firebirds Squad

PlayersAbbas Muhammad, Blundell Tom, Bracewell Michael, Dudding Liam Raymond, Greenwood Nick, Hartshorn James William, Jackson Oscar, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, McLachlan Callum, Milne Adam, Morgan Sam, Mycock Sam, Paranjpe Amogh, Ravindra Rachin, Robinson Tim, Sears Ben, Severin Gareth, Smith Nathan, Snedden Michael Warwick, Tashkoff Jesse, van Beek Logan, Younghusband Peter Francis, Zeb Yahya
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumUniversity of Otago Oval
CityDunedin
Capacity4500
EndsSouthern End
Hosts toNorthern End

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