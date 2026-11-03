Match details Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts T20 Super Smash 02.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Super Smash 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, December 27, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, January 02, 2027 03:15 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Wellington Firebirds Squad
Otago Volts Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Basin Reserve
|City
|Wellington
|Capacity
|13000
|Ends
|Vance Stand End
|Hosts to
|Scoreboard End
Match has not started yet