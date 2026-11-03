Match details Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts T20 Super Smash 02.01.2027

T20

Wellington

WFI
WFI
OVO
OVO

Match Info

Match:Super Smash 26/27
Date:Sunday, December 27, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, January 02, 2027 03:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Wellington Firebirds Squad

PlayersAbbas Muhammad, Blundell Tom, Bracewell Michael, Dudding Liam Raymond, Greenwood Nick, Hartshorn James William, Jackson Oscar, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, McLachlan Callum, Milne Adam, Morgan Sam, Mycock Sam, Paranjpe Amogh, Ravindra Rachin, Robinson Tim, Sears Ben, Severin Gareth, Smith Nathan, Snedden Michael Warwick, Tashkoff Jesse, van Beek Logan, Younghusband Peter Francis, Zeb Yahya
Benchno information yet

Otago Volts Squad

PlayersBacon Matthew Boyce, Chu Max, Clarke Mason, Cumming Jacob Mark, Cumming Zac, Duffy Jacob, Georgeson Luke, Gibson Jacob Michael, Hazeldine Andrew Thomas Edward, Johnson Llewellyn Cullen, Lockrose Ben, McKay Jarrod, Parkes Thorn Kiwa, Phillips Glenn, Sixton Harry, Todd Jamal
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumBasin Reserve
CityWellington
Capacity13000
EndsVance Stand End
Hosts toScoreboard End

Match has not started yet