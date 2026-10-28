Match details Vidarbha vs Goa T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 14.11.2026

T20

VID
VID
GOA
GOA

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, November 14, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Vidarbha Squad

PlayersChavan Nayan, Dubey Harsh Surendra, Dubey Saurabh, Dubey Shubham, Karnewar Akshay, Mahale Mandar, Nalkande Darshan, Parwani Dipesh, Sharma Jitesh, Shorey Dhruv, Taide Atharwa, Wadkar Akshay, Yadav Lalit
Benchno information yet

Goa Squad

PlayersAlemao Felix Bernado, Arunkumar Garg Lakshay, Bakhale Kashyap, Gadekar Ishaan Prasad, Gaonkar Deepraj Devdas, Harikant Rajashekhar Surendra, Kauthankar Snehal Suhas, Prabhudessai Suyash, Redkar Mohit Sandeep, Sawkar Tunish, Siddharth KV, Singh Vikash Kanwar, Tari Shubham, Tendulkar Arjun Sachin, Tripathi Rahul, Wagha Misal Darshan
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Venue Guide

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