Match details Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings T20 SA20 05.02.2027

T20

PRE
PRE
JOB
JOB

Match Info

Match:SA20 2027
Date:Sunday, January 17, 2027 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, February 05, 2027 03:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Pretoria Capitals Squad

PlayersBrevis Dewald, Dawood Junaid, Esterhuizen Connor, Jacks Will, Lubbe Wihan, Maharaj Keshav, Mahmood Saqib, Majola Buyanda, Makhanya Sibonelo, Ngidi Lungi, Overton Craig, Parsons Bryce, Peters Gideon, Prince Meeka-eel, Russell Andre, Rutherford Sherfane, Smeed Will, Williams Lizaad, Yusuf Codi Ethan
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Joburg Super Kings Squad

PlayersBacher Jarren, Burger Nandre, Du Plessis Faf, Ferreira Donovan, Forrester Dian, Gleeson Richard, Hosein Akeal, Jansen Duan, King Brandon, Mulder Wiaan, Pepper Michael, Ranjane Shubham, Rossouw Rilee, Smit Janco, Stolk Steve, Subrayen Prenelan, Tahir Imran, Timmers Neil, Topley Reece, Vince James
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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