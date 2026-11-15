Squads Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals T20 SA20 13.02.2027

T20

SUN
SUN
PAA
PAA

Playing

SUN
SUN
PAA
PAA
First TeamSecond Team
Bairstow Jonny

wicket keeper

Breetzke Matthew

wicket keeper

Basson JJ

no information yet

De Kock Quinton

wicket keeper

Hermann Rubin

wicket keeper

Gregory Lewis

all rounder

Jansen Marco

all rounder

King CJ

no information yet

Mokoena Nqobani

no information yet

King JP

all rounder

Kruger Patrick

all rounder

Potgieter Delano

all rounder

Powell Rovman

all rounder

Pretorius Lhuan-dre

wicket keeper

Raza Sikandar

all rounder

Salamkheil Waqar

no information yet

Swanepoel Beyers

all rounder

Verreynne Kyle

wicket keeper

Bench

SUN
SUN
PAA
PAA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet