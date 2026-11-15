Squads Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals T20 SA20 13.02.2027
Playing
Match has not started yet
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bairstow Jonny
wicket keeper
Baartman Ottniel
bowler
Breetzke Matthew
wicket keeper
Basson JJ
no information yet
Coles James Matthew
all rounder
Fortuin Bjorn
bowler
De Kock Quinton
wicket keeper
Halambage Vishen
bowler
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Hermann Rubin
wicket keeper
Green Chris
bowler
Lawrence Dan
batsman
Gregory Lewis
all rounder
Lion-Cachet Zach Benjamin
batsman
Hermann Jordan
batsman
Malinga Eshan
bowler
Jansen Marco
all rounder
Miller David
batsman
King CJ
no information yet
Mokoena Nqobani
no information yet
King JP
all rounder
Motie Gudakesh
bowler
Kruger Patrick
all rounder
Peter Nqabayomzi
bowler
Milne Adam
bowler
Potgieter Delano
all rounder
Muthusamy Senuran
all rounder
Powell Rovman
all rounder
Nortje Anrich
bowler
Pretorius Lhuan-dre
wicket keeper
Ratnayake Tharindu
bowler
Raza Sikandar
all rounder
Sipamla Lutho
bowler
Salamkheil Waqar
no information yet
Stubbs Tristan
batsman
Tribe Asa Mark
batsman
Swanepoel Beyers
all rounder
Ur Rahman Mujeeb
bowler
van Buuren Mitchell
all rounder
Verreynne Kyle
wicket keeper
Wood Chris
bowler
Viljoen Hardus
bowler
Match has not started yet