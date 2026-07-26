Squads Mississauga Bangla Tigers vs Montreal Tigers T20i Global T20 Canada 26.07.2026
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Ahmed Iftikhar
all rounder
Bajwa Dilpreet Singh
all rounder
Al Hasan Shakib
all rounder
Bosch Corbin
all rounder
Bajwa Gurbaz
no information yet
Dhull Parveen
no information yet
Dosanjh Navjot
no information yet
Erasmus Gerhard
batsman
Gurbaz Rahmanullah
wicket keeper
Hundal Yuvraj Singh
bowler
Heyliger Dillon
all rounder
Khan Zahoor
bowler
Islam Shoriful
bowler
Latham Tom
wicket keeper
Khan Farhan
no information yet
Lynn Chris
batsman
Muhammad Waseem
batsman
Manenti Benjamin
bowler
Parbeja Nav
bowler
Naveen-ul-Haq
bowler
Pathan Rayyan
bowler
Omarzai Azmatullah
all rounder
Reddy Ravinder
no information yet
Raina Prabhasees
no information yet
Sidhu Gurpal Singh
all rounder
Randhawa Charanjit
no information yet
Singh Pargat
batsman
Ravi Anoop
no information yet
Singh Tajinder
all rounder
Rutherford Sherfane
batsman
Smith Odean
all rounder
Saifuddin Mohammad
all rounder
Wiese David
all rounder
Sana Kaleem
bowler
Zazai Hazrat
batsman
Varadharajan Aaditya
all rounder