Squads Mississauga Bangla Tigers vs Montreal Tigers T20i Global T20 Canada 26.07.2026

T20i

MIS
MIS
MON
MON

Playing

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MIS
MON
MON

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

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MIS
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First TeamSecond Team
Ahmed Iftikhar

all rounder

Al Hasan Shakib

all rounder

Bosch Corbin

all rounder

Bajwa Gurbaz

no information yet

Dhull Parveen

no information yet

Dosanjh Navjot

no information yet

Gurbaz Rahmanullah

wicket keeper

Heyliger Dillon

all rounder

Latham Tom

wicket keeper

Khan Farhan

no information yet

Lynn Chris

batsman

Reddy Ravinder

no information yet

Raina Prabhasees

no information yet

Randhawa Charanjit

no information yet

Ravi Anoop

no information yet

Singh Tajinder

all rounder

Smith Odean

all rounder

Wiese David

all rounder