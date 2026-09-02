Match details East Zone vs South Zone Test Duleep Trophy 06.09.2026

Test

EAS
EAS
SOU
SOU

Match Info

Match:Duleep Trophy 2026
Date:Sunday, August 23, 2026 - Thursday, September 10, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, September 06, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

East Zone Squad

PlayersAhmed Shahbaz, Das Denish Paramananda, Easwaran Abhimanyu, Gharami Sudip Kumar, Jaiswal Suraj Sindhu, Kishan Ishan, Kumar Mukesh, Kushagra Kumar, Mohan Shikhar, Quraishi Md Kounain, Roy Anukul, Sarkar Abhijit, Senapati Subhranshu Pradeep, Shami Mohammed, Singh Virat, Suryavanshi Vaibhav
Benchno information yet

South Zone Squad

PlayersBhui Ricky, Gopal Shreyas, Himateja K, Jagadeesan Narayan, Kannan Karan, Kaverappa Vidwath, Khan Aman Hakim, Kishore Sai, Milind Chama, Nair Karun, Nidheesh MD, Rasheed Shaik, Saiteja Kavuri, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Tejrana Abhinav, Thyagarajan Tanay, Varma Tilak, Vijay Tripurana, Vinod Vishnu, Vyshak Vijaykumar
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Match has not started yet