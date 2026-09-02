Match details East Zone vs South Zone Test Duleep Trophy 06.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Duleep Trophy 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, August 23, 2026 - Thursday, September 10, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, September 06, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
East Zone Squad
South Zone Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet