Match details Galle Gallants vs Jaffna Kings T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 17.07.2026

T20

GAL
GAL
JAF
JAF

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 17, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Galle Gallants Squad

Players
BenchArachchige Sahan, Bowes Chad, Croospulle Lasith, Dickwella Niroshan, Hales Alex, Jayasuriya Prabath, Khan Zahoor, Koththigoda Yuri, Kumara Lahiru, Lakshan Dhananjaya, Nadeeshan Kavindu, Rajapaksa Bhanuka, Rajapaksa Sadisha, Seifert Tim, Shiraz Mohamed, Soriyabandara Don Pasindu Sanjula, Tharupathi Malsha, Theekshana Morawakage Maheesh, Udana Isuru, Ur Rahman Mujeeb, Vandersay Jeffrey, Wijesinghe Chamindu, Williams Sean

Jaffna Kings Squad

Players
BenchAbinash Murvin, Ahmad Noor, Allen Fabian, Asalanka Charith, Behrendorff Jason, de Silva Dhananjaya, Fernando Asitha, Fernando Avishka, Kumara Wanuja Sahan, Madushan Pramod, Madushka Nishan, Malinga Eshan, Mendis Kusal, Nissanka Pathum, Omarzai Azmatullah, Pragasam Arul, Randika Vishad, Ross Alex, Rossouw Rilee, Samarakoon Lahiru, Shamsi Tabraiz, Tharaka Nisala, Vithushan Theesan, Viyaskanth Vijayakanth, Wickramasinghe Ahan

Venue Guide

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