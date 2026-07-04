Limpopo Cricket Team Players

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Limpopo

Molefe, Kgaudisa

South Africa

Mayes, Thomas

Ireland

August, Clayton

South Africa

Masondo, Sizwe

South Africa

Peters, Liam

South Africa

Hobson, Thomas

South Africa

Patel, Sahil

South Africa

Shikwambana, Nyiko

South Africa

Haasbroek, Ruan

South Africa

Steenkamp, Louren

South Africa

Langa, Sithembile

South Africa

Qwabe, Zakhele

South Africa

Venter, Morne

South Africa

Mahlaba, Michael

Kaestner, Ludwig

Mahlaba, Ntokozo

Maphekgola, Patoona

Malatji, Sello

Nxasana, Skhonza

Nofal, Malcolm John

South Africa

Ridgaard, Dilivio

South Africa

Piedt, Marcello

South Africa

Vieira, Keenan

South Africa

Kemm, Ernest Hercules

England

Hawken, Eldred

South Africa

Coetzer, Jan Hendrick

Mothoa, Alfred

South Africa

Radebe, Don

South Africa

Mokgoloboto, Atwell

South Africa

Sesing, Sello

Diseko, Johannes Newty

South Africa

Albanie, Jesse-James

South Africa

Patel, Khaif

McNicol, Michael

Ngobeni, Shelton

Modimokwane, Hlompo

South Africa

Merwe, Daniel van der

South Africa

Klijnhans, Christoffel

South Africa

Motswiri, Emmanuel

King, CJ

South Africa

King, Christopher Jayden

Hollard, Matt

Ireland