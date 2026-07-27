Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire One-Day Cup Match Prediction NOT 53 % Chance of Winning LEI 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group A of the One-Day Cup is about to bring down some exciting games, as it would be Nottinghamshire going against Leicestershire. This match will be played on 28 July at 3:30 PM IST at Trent Bridge. Nottinghamshire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Warwickshire by 3 wickets. On the other hand, Leicestershire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Lancashire by 21 runs. Which team will be able to get its third win of the season?

Who will win? Nottinghamshire Leicestershire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Nottinghamshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Leicestershire, losing the other two.

Freddie McCann, from Nottinghamshire, has scored 132 runs in 2 innings at an average of 66.

Ruan de Swaardt, from Leicestershire, has taken 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 17.85.

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Leicestershire in recent games, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Freddie McCann, who has scored 132 runs in 2 innings at an average of 66, and Joe Pocklington, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.33. On the other hand, Leicestershire will be eager to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team will have to rely on its winning momentum, which might help them to win the game. They have players such as Hamza Shaikh, who has scored 228 runs in 3 innings at an average of 114, and Ruan de Swardt, who has taken 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 17.85.

Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning: 53%

Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 47%

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Nottinghamshire has received a strong start in this tournament. The team has won both of its opening games this season, as they now aim to rank up in the standings. With the next game against Leicestershire, the team will be taking it as a winning chance, as they take up the home-ground advantage. Along with that, their record against Leicestershire has been good in recent games. They have batsmen such as Kyle Verreyne, who has scored 95 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 87.96, and Ben Slater, who has scored 77 runs in 2 innings at an average of 38.50. Lyndon James has managed to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.25.

On the other hand, Leicestershire has also received a strong start in this season. But the team has not been able to continue it, as they now hold two wins and just one loss in three games. In the upcoming match against Nottinghamshire, they will be eager to secure a win, for which the team will be relying on its winning momentum. They have batsmen such as Ruan de Swardt, who has scored 186 runs in 3 innings at an average of 62, and Rishi Patel, who has scored 153 runs in 3 innings at an average of 51. Alex Green has managed to take 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20.20.

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Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire will be played at Trent Bridge, which gives Nottinghamshire their home-ground advantage. This venue has already hosted a total of 54 ODIs, out of which 22 have been won by the team batting first, and 29 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 252, but it falls to 221 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Cloudy 58% Humidity 17° - 28° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 58% Humidity 17° - 28° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire Player List

Team Form

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire has now been on a winning streak in this format. The team holds three wins and just two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the winning streak in the next game. They have players such as Brett Hutton, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20.33, and Haseeb Hameed, who has scored 68 runs in 2 innings at an average of 34.

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire has also shown mixed performances in this format lately. The team holds three losses and two wins in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Josh Davey, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 37.66, and Ben Cox, who has scored 98 runs in 3 innings at an average of 49.

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire List a Trent Bridge, null Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Freddie McCann is the highest run-scorer for Nottinghamshire this season. He has managed to score 132 runs in just 2 innings at an average of 66.

Hamza Shaikh is the highest run-scorer for Leicestershire in this tournament. He has been able to score a massive total of 228 runs in 3 innings at an average of 114.

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

Joe Pocklington has been the leading wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.33.

Ruan de Swaardt is the leading wicket-taker for Leicestershire in this tournament. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 17.85.