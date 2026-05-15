Aaryan Sawant

Aaryan Sawant

Full name:Aaryan Sawant
Nationality:England

Teams

2026 Teams

Middlesex

Aaryan Sawant Schedule & Results

County Championship

One-Day Cup

ResultMiddlesex vs Essex

Middlesex vs Essex

One-Day Cup

Brunton Memorial Ground

MID

MID

294

ESS

ESS

253

ResultHampshire vs Middlesex

Hampshire vs Middlesex

One-Day Cup

The Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

124

MID

MID

284

ResultMiddlesex vs Glamorgan

Middlesex vs Glamorgan

One-Day Cup

Brunton Memorial Ground

MID

MID

67

GLA

GLA

66

ResultWorcestershire vs Middlesex

Worcestershire vs Middlesex

One-Day Cup

County Ground

WOR

WOR

294

MID

MID

293

ResultMiddlesex vs Yorkshire

Middlesex vs Yorkshire

One-Day Cup

Lord's

MID

MID

246

YOR

YOR

211

LiveDurham vs Middlesex

Durham vs Middlesex

One-Day Cup

Roseworth Terrace

DUR

DUR

(25 ov.) 117/1

MID

MID

UpcomingDerbyshire vs Middlesex

Derbyshire vs Middlesex

One-Day Cup

County Ground

DER

DER

MID

MID

Another Players

Brookes, Henry

Brookes, Henry

Roland-Jones, Toby

Roland-Jones, Toby

Robson, Sam

Robson, Sam

Andersson, Martin

Andersson, Martin

Walallawita, Thilan N

Walallawita, Thilan N

Caires, Joshua Michael De

Caires, Joshua Michael De

Maharaj, Keshav

Maharaj, Keshav

Davies, Jack

Davies, Jack

Fernandes, Nathan

Fernandes, Nathan

Eskinazi, Stevie

Eskinazi, Stevie