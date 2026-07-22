Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL Match Prediction KKR 46 % Chance of Winning GT 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.14 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Indian Premier League will be a lot intense, as Kolkata Knight Riders will be going against Gujarat Titans. This match will be played on 16 May at 7:30 PM IST at the Eden Gardens. Kolkata Knight Riders are heading to this game after losing their previous one to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are heading to this game after winning their previous one to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 82 runs.

Who will win? Kolkata Knight Riders Gujarat Titans Vote 0 votes

Facts: Gujarat Titans have won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ajinkya Rahane has scored 35 runs off 27 balls against Kagiso Rabada, while Rabada has dismissed him once.

Shubman Gill has scored 76 runs off 45 balls against Vaibhav Arora, while Vaibhav has dismissed him twice.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning

Gujarat Titans have a higher chance of winning in the next game against Kolkata Knight Riders. GT has been on a winning streak against KKR, and their recent form in the tournament could help them to grab another win. They have players such as Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 501 runs in 12 innings at an average of 41.75, and Kagiso Rabada, who holds 21 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 20.04. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders will be keen to prevent themselves from being eliminated. The team also takes the home-ground advantage against GT. They have players such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has scored 340 runs in 11 innings at an average of 34, and Kartik Tyagi, who holds 16 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 21.68.

Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning: 46%

Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning: 54%

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders were having a perfect run lately but they encountered a loss in the previous game. Now, the team holds 4 wins and 6 losses in 11 games, as each game proves to be important for them to qualify. Against GT, they will be taking the home-ground advantage to turn the tables and grab the win. They have batters such as Rinku Singh, who has scored 286 runs in 9 innings at an average of 71.50, and Cameron Green, who has scored 264 runs in 11 innings at an average of 33. Sunil Narine has grabbed 11 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 23.54.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are doing all things right to assert their dominance this season. With 8 wins and 4 losses, the team will now be looking forward to another win against KKR, which could help them to seal their spot in the playoffs. It should be noted that GT has been on a winning streak against KKR. They have batters such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 467 runs in 11 innings at an average of 42.45, and Washington Sundar, who has scored 296 runs in 12 innings at an average of 42.28. Jason Holder has taken 13 wickets in just 6 innings at an average of 10.92.

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

The clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Gujarat Titans will take place at the Eden Gardens, giving KKR the home-ground advantage. Out of the 20 T20Is played at this venue, 11 have been won by the chasing team, and the remaining 9 were won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 163, and falls to just 144 in the second innings. Thus, it is likely that the toss-winning team in the next game would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain on the match day.

Mostly Sunny 62% Humidity 29° - 37° C 21 kmph

Mostly Sunny 62% Humidity 29° - 37° C 21 kmph

Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans Player List

Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders just had their winning momentum affected with its recent loss. The team is now having one loss and four wins in its last five games, as they aim to keep the playoff hopes alive. They have players such as Varun Chakravarthy, who holds 10 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 25, and Finn Allen, who has scored 228 runs in 8 innings at an average of 32.57.

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have been able to maintain their dominance in this season. They have gone undefeated in the last five games, as they aim to continue the winning momentum even in the next game. They have players such as Rashid Khan, who holds 16 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 21.37, and Jos Buttler, who has scored 355 runs in 12 innings at an average of 32.27.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans T20 Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.14 Bet Now! Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now!

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Top Batters

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has held his place firmly as the highest scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders. He has scored 289 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 32.11.

Shubman Gill is leading the Gujarat Titans' batting line-up from the front. The captain has managed to score 428 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 42.80.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Top Bowlers

Kartik Tyagi has dominated with the ball for the Kolkata Knight Riders in this tournament. He holds an impressive total of 15 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 8.69.

Kagiso Rabada has used his experience well to be the top bowler of the Gujarat Titans. He holds 18 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.85.