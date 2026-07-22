Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL Match Prediction PBKS 47 % Chance of Winning RCB 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The rematch of the 2025 final is all set to take place this Sunday in the Indian Premier League, as Punjab Kings will be hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This match will be played on 17 May at 3:30 PM IST at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. Punjab Kings are heading to this game after losing their previous one to the Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets.

Who will win? Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vote 0 votes

Facts: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won four out of their last five head-to-head matches against Punjab Kings.

Virat Kohli has scored 101 runs off 58 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep has dismissed him twice.

Shreyas Iyer has scored 45 runs off 50 balls against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while Bhuvi has dismissed him three times.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chances of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will enter the upcoming match against Punjab Kings with a higher chance of winning. RCB has maintained a winning streak against PBKS, and they have also secured a better form in this season. They have players such as Virat Kohli, who has scored 484 runs in 12 innings at an average of 53.77, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who holds 22 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 16.13. On the other hand, the Punjab Kings will be keen to secure a win in this table and regain their form. Taking the home-ground advantage might help the team to some extent. They have players such as Prabhsimran Singh, who has scored 439 runs in 11 innings at an average of 43.90, and Arshdeep Singh, who holds 13 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 34.30.

Punjab Kings Chances of Winning: 47%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chances of Winning: 53%

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Punjab Kings are still unable to regain their winning momentum, as their chances to reach the playoffs get slim. The team is now having 6 wins and 5 losses in 12 matches, as they aim to regain their winning momentum and advance to the playoffs. But it will be challenging against RCB, noting their previous record against them. They have batters such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 396 runs in 11 innings at an average of 49.50, and Cooper Connolly, who has scored 436 runs in 11 innings at an average of 48.44. Azmatullah Omarzai has taken 2 wickets in an inning at an average of 18.

On the other hand, the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, have been just like an attacking champion. With 8 wins and 4 losses in 12 matches, the team will look forward to the game against PBKS as an opportunity to fix their spot in the top two. Moreover, their record against PBKS has been favourable. They have batters such as Devdutt Padikkal, who has scored 367 runs in 11 innings at an average of 36.70, and Rajat Patidar, who has scored 337 runs in 11 innings at an average of 33.70. Josh Hazlewood has taken 11 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 29.72.

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Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction

The match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be played at the HPCA Stadium, which offers the home-ground advantage to PBKS. It is known to favour the chasing teams, as they have won 7 out of 12 T20Is that have been played here. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 135, but it falls to 127 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the toss-winning team in the next game would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The iconic clash between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain.

Sunny 49% Humidity 15° - 22° C 10 kmph

Sunny 49% Humidity 15° - 22° C 10 kmph

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Team Form

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings have encountered a downfall in their form this season. The team has lost all of its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum against RCB. They have players such as Marco Jansen, who holds 7 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 64.28, and Priyansh Arya, who has scored 364 runs in 11 innings at an average of 33.09.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are back on track, as they aim for a top-two push. The team has three wins and two losses in their last five games, as they now aim to secure another win. They have players such as Rasikh Salam Dar, who holds 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 29.55, and Tim David, who has scored 234 runs in 11 innings at an average of 39.

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Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Batters

Prabhsimran Singh is standing as the highest run scorer for the Punjab Kings right now. He has managed to score 359 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 44.88.

Virat Kohli has regained his form, and he holds his place as the highest scorer for RCB. He has managed to score 387 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 48.38.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh has been a star with the ball for Punjab Kings in this tournament. He holds an impressive total of 13 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.55.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has unleashed his prime form once again for RCB. He has grabbed a massive total of 18 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.26.