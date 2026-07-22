Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL Match Prediction GT 56 % Chance of Winning CSK 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Indian Premier League is offering yet another intense clash in the playoffs race, as Gujarat Titans will be going against the Chennai Super Kings. This match will be played on 21 May at 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gujarat Titans are heading to this game after losing their previous one to Kolkata Knight Riders by 29 runs. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings are heading to this game after losing their previous one to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets. Can Gujarat stop Chennai from reaching the playoffs?

Who will win? Gujarat Titans Chennai Super Kings Vote 0 votes

Facts: Chennai Super Kings have won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against the Gujarat Titans.

Sai Sudharsan has scored 23 runs off 16 balls against Noor Ahmad, while Noor is yet to take his wicket.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 48 runs off 45 balls against Kagiso Rabada, while Rabada has dismissed him twice.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Chances of Winning

Gujarat Titans will enter the next game against Chennai Super Kings with a higher chance of winning. Taking the home-ground advantage, GT will be looking to this game as an opportunity to secure a top-two finish. They have players such as Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 554 runs in 13 innings at an average of 46.16, and Kagiso Rabada, who holds 21 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 21.95. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings will stand as a close contender, as the team aims to secure yet another win. Their record over GT has been favourable in the recent games, which could help them to some extent. They have players such as Sanju Samson, who has scored 477 runs in 13 innings at an average of 47.70, and Anshul Kamboj, who holds 20 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 23.70.

Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning: 56%

Chennai Super Kings Chances of Winning: 44%

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Gujarat Titans have maintained an impressive form in this tournament, as the team has also qualified for the playoffs. With 8 wins and 5 losses in 13 matches, the team will now look to the match against CSK as an opportunity to secure another win and secure a spot to Qualifier 1. The home-ground advantage will play a vital role for the Gujarat Titans. They have batters such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 552 runs in 12 innings at an average of 46, and Jos Buttler, who has scored 412 runs in 13 innings at an average of 34.33. Rashid Khan has taken 16 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 24.93.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have encountered some hard times in the recent games. Having secured 6 wins and 7 losses in 13 matches, CSK will have to win their upcoming match against the Gujarat Titans to make it to the playoffs. It should be noted that CSK have a favourable record against GT. They have batters such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has scored 321 runs in 13 innings at an average of 29.18, and Urvil Patel, who has scored 129 runs in 6 innings at a strike rate of 208.06. Noor Ahmad has taken 13 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 29.76.

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Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

The match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which means GT takes the home-ground advantage. With 12 out of 18 T20Is played at this venue being won by the team batting first, the remaining 6 have been won by the chasing team. The average score at this venue in the first innings stands at 178, and falls to 151 in the second innings. So, it is likely that the team that wins the toss in the next game would bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 39% Humidity 29° - 41° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 39% Humidity 29° - 41° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings Player List

Team Form

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans just had their winning momentum affected in this season. The team is heading to this game with four consecutive wins and a loss in its last five matches, as they aim to regain their winning momentum. They have stars such as Mohammed Siraj, who holds 14 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 29.42, and Washington Sundar, who has scored 296 runs in 12 innings at an average of 42.28.

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings have lost their winning momentum in the tournament lately. Now the team holds two consecutive losses and three wins in its last five games, as they aim to regain their form. They have players such as Akeal Hosein, who holds 8 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 24.75, and Kartik Sharma, who has scored 276 runs in 10 innings at an average of 34.50.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Chennai Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.12 Bet Now!

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Top Batters

Sai Sudharsan has been able to score well for the Gujarat Titans in this tournament. He has managed to score 456 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 50.67.

Sanju Samson has been the main element in the batting lineup of the Chennai Super Kings. He has managed to score 455 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 65.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Top Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada has struck well for the Gujarat Titans, which highlights his peak bowling abilities. He has secured 18 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.05.

Anshul Kamboj is still holding his place as the leading wicket-taker for Chennai Super Kings. He has managed to take 15 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.87.