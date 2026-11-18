Jammu & Kashmir vs Bihar Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Prediction
JAK
53%
Chance of Winning
BIH
47%
Parimatch
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Who will win?
Facts:
- Jammu and Kashmir has won its only head-to-head match against Bihar by 34 runs.
- Yawer Hassan, from Jammu and Kashmir, has scored 243 runs in 7 innings at an average of 34.71.
- Suraj Kashyap, from Bihar, has taken 21 wickets in 18 innings at an average of 21.66.
Jammu & Kashmir vs Bihar Chances of Winning
Jammu & Kashmir will enter the upcoming match against Bihar with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Bihar, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Yawer Hassan, who has scored 243 runs in 7 innings at an average of 34.71, and Yudhvir Singh, who holds 43 wickets in 45 innings at an average of 28.90. On the other hand, Bihar will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ayush Loharuka, who has scored 298 runs in 15 innings at an average of 21.28, and Suraj Kashyap, who holds 21 wickets in 18 innings at an average of 21.66.
- Jammu & Kashmir Chances of Winning: 53%
- Bihar Chances of Winning: 47%
Jammu & Kashmir vs Bihar Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Jammu & Kashmir have been looking for ways in which they could secure consistent wins this season. The team has not been able to show constant performances in this tournament, as they now aim to rank up in the standings. For this, the match against Bihar comes as an opportunity, as their record over Bihar has been strong in head-to-head encounters. They have batsmen such as Qamran Iqbal, who has scored 710 runs in 27 innings at an average of 27.30, and Shubham Khajuria, who has scored 1347 runs in 53 innings at an average of 28.06. Umran Malik has been able to take 72 wickets in 60 innings at an average of 25.50.
On the other hand, Bihar has also been able to show some strong performances in this tournament. As the team aims to rank up in the standings, it will be quite challenging for them in the upcoming match against Jammu and Kashmir. While their record over them has not been strong, this game could be an opportunity to take revenge for the previous loss. They have batsmen such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 1790 runs in 45 innings at an average of 40.68, and Prithvi Raj, who has scored 42 runs in 2 innings at an average of 21. Prashant Singh has been able to take 10 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 21.80.
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Jammu & Kashmir vs Bihar Match Toss Prediction
The match between Jammu & Kashmir and Bihar will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 5 T20Is, out of which 3 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 204, but it falls to 175 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Jammu & Kashmir and Bihar won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Jammu & Kashmir and Bihar Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Iqbal Qamran
batsman
Joshi Gaurav
no information yet
Khajuria Shubham
batsman
Kashyap Suraj Kumar
bowler
Lotra Sahil
bowler
Khan Nawaz
no information yet
Malik Henan
batsman
Kumar Babul
bowler
Malik Umran
bowler
Kumar Sachin
no information yet
Mushtaq Abid
bowler
Nigrodh Sharman
no information yet
Muzaffar Nasir Lone
all rounder
Parmar Anujit
no information yet
Nabi Aquib
bowler
Raj Akash Bibhuti
batsman
Nazir Mir Umar
bowler
Raj Harsh Mukesh
bowler
Pundir Shubham
all rounder
Raj Malay Mritunjay
all rounder
Rashid Fazil
wicket keeper
Saket Abhijeet
bowler
Salam Rasikh
bowler
Saurabh Bipin
wicket keeper
Samad Abdul
batsman
Singh Ankit Indrasan
no information yet
Sharma Vivrant Sushil
all rounder
Singh Harsh
batsman
Singh Yudhvir
all rounder
Singh Himanshu
no information yet
Team Form
Jammu & Kashmir Team Form
Jammu and Kashmir has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its recent games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Abdul Samad, who has scored 1920 runs in 105 innings at an average of 24.61, and Brijesh Sharma, who holds 18 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 30.
Bihar Team Form
Bihar has also shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its recent games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Mohammed Izhar, who holds 11 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 15.36, and Altamish Ashraf, who has scored 39 runs in 2 innings at an average of 19.50.
Jammu & Kashmir vs Bihar
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Jammu & Kashmir
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Bihar
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Jammu & Kashmir vs Bihar Top Batters
Yawer Hassan will be a key batsman for Jammu and Kashmir in the next game. He has managed to score 243 runs in 7 innings in his T20 career at an average of 34.71.
Ayush Loharuka will be a key batsman for Bihar in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 298 runs in 15 innings in his T20 career at an average of 21.28.
Jammu & Kashmir vs Bihar Top Bowlers
Yudhvir Singh will be a key bowler for Jammu and Kashmir in the next game. He has managed to take 43 wickets in 45 innings in his T20 career at an average of 28.90.
Suraj Kashyap will be a key bowler for Bihar in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 21 wickets in 18 innings in his T20 career at an average of 21.66.
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