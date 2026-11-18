Bengal vs Mizoram Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction BEN 65 % Chance of Winning MIZ 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group A is expected to be one-sided, as it will be Bengal going against Mizoram. This match will be played on 20 November at 1:30 PM IST at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai. Bengal is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Jharkhand by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Mizoram will be keen to secure a win in this game and rank up in the standings.

Who will win? Bengal Mizoram Vote 0 votes

Facts: Bengal has won all three of its head-to-head encounters against Mizoram.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, from Bengal, has scored 356 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 44.50.

B Lalnunfela, from Mizoram, has taken 12 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 14.25.

Bengal vs Mizoram Chances of Winning

Bengal will enter the upcoming match against Mizoram with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Mizoram, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Abishek Porel, who has scored 102 runs in 3 innings at an average of 34, and Mukesh Kumar, who holds 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 11.25. On the other hand, Mizoram will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Jehu Anderson, who has scored 438 runs in 22 innings at an average of 20.85, and B Lalnunfela, who holds 12 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 14.25.

Bengal Chances of Winning: 65%

Mizoram Chances of Winning: 35%

Bengal vs Mizoram Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bengal has now started to do well in the current edition of the tournament. After starting the tournament with a loss, the team is now having two wins and a loss in the three games played, as they now aim for another win to rank up in the standings. Their record against Mizoram has been strong, which could help them to secure another win. They have batsmen such as Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has scored 90 runs in 3 innings at an average of 45, and Sudip Kumar Gharami, who has scored 67 runs in 2 innings at an average of 33.50. Sayan Ghosh has been able to take 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 11.83.

On the other hand, Mizoram has not been able to do well in this tournament. The team started its campaign with consecutive losses, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum to create a mark in the current season. But their record against Bengal has not been good, which makes the next game a challenge for the team. They have batsmen such as Joseph Lalthankhuma, who has scored 433 runs in 29 innings at an average of 17.32, and Manender Singh, who has scored 349 runs in 24 innings at an average of 14.54. Sumit Lama has been able to take 11 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 26.45.

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Bengal vs Mizoram Match Toss Prediction

The match between Bengal and Mizoram will be played at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 3 T20Is, out of which one game has been won by the team batting first, and the remaining two games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 125, but it falls to 116 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Bengal and Mizoram won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 43% Humidity 21° - 31° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 43% Humidity 21° - 31° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Bengal and Mizoram Player List

Team Form

Bengal Team Form

Bengal has now been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and three consecutive losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning streak in the next game. They have players such as Pradipta Pramanik, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 15.50, and Shakir Gandhi, who has scored 59 runs in 3 innings at an average of 19.66.

Mizoram Team Form

Mizoram has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Chinmay Sutar, who has scored 37 runs in 2 innings at an average of 18.50, and Kuldip Yadav, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 30.

Bengal vs Mizoram Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai Bengal Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Mizoram Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Bengal vs Mizoram Top Batters

Abhimanyu Easwaran will be a key batsman for Bengal in the next game. He has managed to score 356 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 44.50.

Jehu Anderson will be a key batsman for Mizoram in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 438 runs in 22 innings in his T20 career at an average of 20.85.

Bengal vs Mizoram Top Bowlers

Mohammed Shami will be a key bowler for Bengal in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 18 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.52.

B Lalnunfela will be a key bowler for Mizoram in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 12 wickets in 9 innings in his T20 career at an average of 14.25.