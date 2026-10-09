Match details Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings First class Plunket Shield 18.11.2026
First class
Dunedin
Match Info
|Match:
|Plunket Shield 26/27
|Date:
|Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - Sunday, March 28, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, November 18, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, New Zealand
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Otago Volts Squad
Canterbury Kings Squad
|Players
|Bowes Chad, Davey Sean Benjamin, Foulkes Zak, Hay Mitchell James, Henry Matt, Hunter Dylan, Jamieson Kyle, Latham Tom, Mariu Rhys, McClure Ken, McConchie Cole, McKenzie Angus, Mitchell Daryl, Nicholls Henry, Nuttall Edward James, O'Rourke William, Rae Michael, Rippon Michael, Sheat Fraser, Shipley Henry, Sodhi Ish
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|University of Otago Oval
|City
|Dunedin
|Capacity
|4500
|Ends
|Southern End
|Hosts to
|Northern End
Match has not started yet