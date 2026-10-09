Match details Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings First class Plunket Shield 18.11.2026

First class

Dunedin

OVO
OVO
CKI
CKI

Match Info

Match:Plunket Shield 26/27
Date:Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - Sunday, March 28, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, November 18, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Otago Volts Squad

PlayersBacon Matthew Boyce, Chu Max, Cumming Jacob Mark, Duffy Jacob, Foxcroft Dean, Georgeson Luke, Gibson Jacob Michael, Hazeldine Andrew Thomas Edward, Johnson Llewellyn Cullen, Lockrose Ben, McKay Jarrod, Muller Travis, Parkes Thorn Kiwa, Phillips Dale, Phillips Glenn, Rutherford Hamish, Todd Jamal
Benchno information yet

Canterbury Kings Squad

PlayersBowes Chad, Davey Sean Benjamin, Foulkes Zak, Hay Mitchell James, Henry Matt, Hunter Dylan, Jamieson Kyle, Latham Tom, Mariu Rhys, McClure Ken, McConchie Cole, McKenzie Angus, Mitchell Daryl, Nicholls Henry, Nuttall Edward James, O'Rourke William, Rae Michael, Rippon Michael, Sheat Fraser, Shipley Henry, Sodhi Ish
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumUniversity of Otago Oval
CityDunedin
Capacity4500
EndsSouthern End
Hosts toNorthern End

Match has not started yet