Match details Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh First class Ranji Trophy 11.10.2026

First class

BIH
BIH
UTP
UTP

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 11, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bihar Squad

PlayersAlam Khalid, Dubey Bhaskar, Gani Sakibul, Hussain Sakib, Kashyap Suraj Kumar, Khan Nawaz, Kishor Arnav, Kumar Sachin, Kumar Suman, Loharuka Ayush, Rajnish Kumar, Roy Shubham, Saurabh Bipin, Singh Himanshu, Singh Piyush Kumar, Singh Raghuvendra Pratap, Suryavanshi Vaibhav, Vachaspati -, Yadav Amod Kamal
Benchno information yet

Uttar Pradesh Squad

PlayersChaudhary Vaibhav, Garg Priyam K, Goswami Abhishek, Juyal Aryan, Kaushik Madhav, Khan Aquib, Kumar Vijay, Mavi Shivam, Nigam Vipraj, Sharma Aditya, Sharma Karan, Sharma Shivam, Singh Rinku, Tyagi Kunal, Veer Prashant, Yadav Aaradhya, Yadav Siddarth
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet