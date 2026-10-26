Match details Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai First class Ranji Trophy 24.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, January 24, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Tamil Nadu Squad
|Players
|A Esakkimuthu, D Deepesh, G Ajitesh, Govinth -, Hemchudeshan Jeganathan, Indrajith Baba, Jagadeesan Narayan, Khumar R Vimal, Kishore Sai, Kumar P Saravan, Paul Pradosh Ranjan, Rajagopal Nidhish, Ram S Ajith, Siddarth Andre, Singh Gurjapneet, SR Athish, Sudharsan Sai, Sundar Washington, Yadav R Sonu
|Bench
|no information yet
Mumbai Squad
|Players
|Anand Akash, Ankolekar Atharva, Avasthi Mohit, Deshpande Tushar, Dsouza Sylvester, Jaiswal Yashasvi, Joshi Divyansh, Khan Musheer, Khan Sarfaraz, Kotian Tanush, Lad Siddhesh, Mhatre Ayush, Mulani Shams, Parkar Suved, Raghuvanshi Angkrish, Saxena Divyaansh, Tamore Hardik, Tarmale Onkar
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet