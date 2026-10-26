Match details Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai First class Ranji Trophy 24.01.2027

First class

TAN
TAN
MUM
MUM

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 24, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Tamil Nadu Squad

PlayersA Esakkimuthu, D Deepesh, G Ajitesh, Govinth -, Hemchudeshan Jeganathan, Indrajith Baba, Jagadeesan Narayan, Khumar R Vimal, Kishore Sai, Kumar P Saravan, Paul Pradosh Ranjan, Rajagopal Nidhish, Ram S Ajith, Siddarth Andre, Singh Gurjapneet, SR Athish, Sudharsan Sai, Sundar Washington, Yadav R Sonu
Benchno information yet

Mumbai Squad

PlayersAnand Akash, Ankolekar Atharva, Avasthi Mohit, Deshpande Tushar, Dsouza Sylvester, Jaiswal Yashasvi, Joshi Divyansh, Khan Musheer, Khan Sarfaraz, Kotian Tanush, Lad Siddhesh, Mhatre Ayush, Mulani Shams, Parkar Suved, Raghuvanshi Angkrish, Saxena Divyaansh, Tamore Hardik, Tarmale Onkar
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Venue Guide

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