Squads Victoria vs Western Australia First class Sheffield Shield 10.11.2026

First class

VIC
VIC
WEA
WEA

Playing

VIC
VIC
WEA
WEA
First TeamSecond Team
Blackford Liam

wicket keeper

Agar Ashton

all rounder

Connolly Cooper

all rounder

Curtis Joel

wicket keeper

Handscomb Peter

wicket keeper

Harper Sam

wicket keeper

Green Cameron

all rounder

Hardie Aaron

all rounder

Haskett Liam

all rounder

Inglis Josh

wicket keeper

Maxwell Glenn

all rounder

Merlo Jonathan

all rounder

Marsh Mitchell

all rounder

O'Neill Fergus

all rounder

Philippe Josh

wicket keeper

Short Matt

all rounder

Short D'Arcy

all rounder

Sutherland Will

all rounder

Stoinis Marcus

all rounder

Bench

VIC
VIC
WEA
WEA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet