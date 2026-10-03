Squads Victoria vs Western Australia First class Sheffield Shield 10.11.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Blackford Liam
wicket keeper
Agar Ashton
all rounder
Boland Scott
bowler
Bancroft Cameron
batsman
Brasher Dylan
batsman
Behrendorff Jason
bowler
Chandrasinghe Ashley
batsman
Cartwright Hilton
all rounder
Crone Xavier
bowler
Connolly Cooper
all rounder
Dean Travis
batsman
Curtis Joel
wicket keeper
Elliott Sam
bowler
Fanning Sam
batsman
Fotia Matthew
bowler
Gannon Cameron
bowler
Handscomb Peter
wicket keeper
Goodwin Jayden
batsman
Harper Sam
wicket keeper
Green Cameron
all rounder
Harris Marcus
batsman
Hardie Aaron
all rounder
Holland Jon
bowler
Haskett Liam
all rounder
Kellaway Campbell
batsman
Inglis Josh
wicket keeper
Maxwell Glenn
all rounder
Jackson Bryce
batsman
McClure Cameron
bowler
Kelly Matthew
bowler
Merlo Jonathan
all rounder
Marsh Mitchell
all rounder
Murphy Todd
bowler
McKenzie Hamish
bowler
O'Donnell Tom
bowler
Morris Lance
bowler
O'Neill Fergus
all rounder
Paris Joel
bowler
Perry Mitch
bowler
Philippe Josh
wicket keeper
Pucovski Will
batsman
Richardson Jhye
bowler
Rogers Thomas
bowler
Rocchiccioli Corey
bowler
Short Matt
all rounder
Short D'Arcy
all rounder
Sutherland Will
all rounder
Stobo Charles
bowler
Warren Doug
bowler
Stoinis Marcus
all rounder
Match has not started yet