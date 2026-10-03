Match details Victoria vs Western Australia First class Sheffield Shield 10.11.2026

First class

VIC
VIC
WEA
WEA

Match Info

Match:Sheffield Shield 26/27
Date:Tuesday, October 06, 2026 - Thursday, March 25, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, November 10, 2026 11:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Victoria Squad

PlayersBlackford Liam, Boland Scott, Brasher Dylan, Chandrasinghe Ashley, Crone Xavier, Dean Travis, Elliott Sam, Fotia Matthew, Handscomb Peter, Harper Sam, Harris Marcus, Holland Jon, Kellaway Campbell, Maxwell Glenn, McClure Cameron, Merlo Jonathan, Murphy Todd, O'Donnell Tom, O'Neill Fergus, Perry Mitch, Pucovski Will, Rogers Thomas, Short Matt, Sutherland Will, Warren Doug
Benchno information yet

Western Australia Squad

PlayersAgar Ashton, Bancroft Cameron, Behrendorff Jason, Cartwright Hilton, Connolly Cooper, Curtis Joel, Fanning Sam, Gannon Cameron, Goodwin Jayden, Green Cameron, Hardie Aaron, Haskett Liam, Inglis Josh, Jackson Bryce, Kelly Matthew, Marsh Mitchell, McKenzie Hamish, Morris Lance, Paris Joel, Philippe Josh, Richardson Jhye, Rocchiccioli Corey, Short D'Arcy, Stobo Charles, Stoinis Marcus, Turner Ashton, Whiteman Sam, Wyllie Teague
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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