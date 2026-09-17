Match details Jersey vs Kenya List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 25.10.2026

List a

JER
JER
KEN
KEN

Match Info

Match:ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 2026
Date:Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - Saturday, October 31, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 25, 2026 06:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Jersey Squad

PlayersBirrell Daniel, Blampied Dominic, Brennan Charlie, Carlyon Harrison, Dunford Jake, Gouge Patrick Bartholomew, Greenwood Nick, Jenner Jonty, Lawrenson Josh, Norman Stan, Perchard Charles, Perchard William George, Richardson George Franklin, Sumerauer Julius, Tribe Asa Mark, Tribe Zak Mark
Benchno information yet

Kenya Squad

PlayersBhudia Sachin, Gill Sachin, Gondaria Dhiren, Karim Irfan, Kundi Jasraj, Langat Peter, Mugabe Neil, Muthui Mwendwa Gerard, Mutua Francis Muia, Ngoche Shem, Odhiambo Nelson, Oluoch Lucas, Patel Rakep, Patel Rushab, Patel Vishil, Patel Vraj, Sharma Pushkar, Sheikh Tanzeel, Singh Sukhdeep
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet