Match details Delhi vs Chhattisgarh List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 24.12.2026

List a

DEL
DEL
CHH
CHH

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, December 24, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Delhi Squad

PlayersArya Priyansh, Badoni Ayush, Dahiya Tejasvi, Dhull Yash, Doseja Ayush, Kandpal Vaibhav, Kohli Virat, Mehra Divij, Pant Rishabh, Rana Arpit Ramesh, Rana Harshit, Rana Nitish, Rana Rohan, Ranjan Sarthak, Rawat Anuj, Saini Navdeep, Sharma Ishant, Shokeen Hrithik Rakesh, Singh Simarjeet, Tyagi Harsh
Benchno information yet

Chhattisgarh Squad

PlayersAditya Singh Dev, Agarwal Shubham, Desai Sanjeet, Khare Amandeep Narayan, Majumdar Sourabh Jeevan Krishna, Mandal Ajay Jadav, Pandey Ayush Shashi Kanth, Raut Mohit Rajesh, Sahu Harsh, Sarwate Aditya, Singh Ashutosh, Singh Shashank, Tiwari Vikalp, Tiwary Anuj, Verma Mayank, Yadav Harsh, Yadav Mayank, Yadav Mayank, Yadav Prateek Mahesh
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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