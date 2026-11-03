Match details Services vs Jharkhand List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 21.12.2026

List a

SER
SER
JHA
JHA

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, December 21, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Services Squad

PlayersAhlawat Mohit, Ali Irfan, Bahadur Raj, Chauhan Ravi, Dahiya Sagar, Hathwala Vikas, Jangra Mohit, Narang Pulkit, Paliwal Rajat, Poonia Poonam, Sharma Arjun, Sharma Nakul, Shukla Amit Kumar, Singh Harjit, Tanwar Nitin, Vardhan Harsh, Yadav Nitin
Benchno information yet

Jharkhand Squad

PlayersArun Singh Vikash, Kishan Ishan, Kumar Amit, Kushagra Kumar, Manishi, Minz Robin, Mishra Sushant, Mohan Shikhar, Pankaj Kumar, Quraishi Md Kounain, Roy Anukul, Sharma Bal Krishna, Sharma Shubh, Shekhar Saurabh, Singh Rajandeep, Singh Sarabdeep, Singh Shubham, Singh Utkarsh, Singh Virat
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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