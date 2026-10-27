Match details Chhattisgarh vs Gujarat T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 20.11.2026

T20

CHH
CHH
GUJ
GUJ

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, November 20, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
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Third Umpire:no information yet
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Chhattisgarh Squad

PlayersAgarwal Shubham, Butte Jivesh, Chandraker Shashank, Chouhan Ashish, Desai Sanjeet, Hurkat Sanidhya, Kerkar Eknath, Khare Amandeep Narayan, Majumdar Sourabh Jeevan Krishna, Mandal Ajay Jadav, Painkra Prashant, Singh Gagandeep, Singh Harpreet, Singh Shubham, Sureshrao Ruikar Sumit, Thakur Aayush Singh, Tiwari Rishabh, Tiwary Anuj
Benchno information yet

Gujarat Squad

PlayersBishnoi Ravi, Chauhan Saurav Dilipsingh, Chawla Piyush, Desai Aarya, Gaja Chintan, Gandhi Chirag, Jaiswal Vishal, Kumar Umang Rohit, Nagwaswalla Arzan, Panchal Priyank Kirit, Patel Axar, Patel Hardik, Patel Hemang, Patel Kshitij, Patel Ripal, Patel Shen Nareshbhai, Patel Urvil
Benchno information yet

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