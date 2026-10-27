Match details Kerala vs Tripura T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 20.11.2026

T20

KER
KER
TRI
TRI

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, November 20, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kerala Squad

PlayersAjnas M, Asif KM, Azharuddeen Mohammed, Baby Sachin, Basith Abdul, Gopal Shreyas, Joseph Sijomon, Kumar Vinod, Kunnummal Rohan, Manukrishnan Unnikrishnan, Midhun Pathirikattu Krishnan, Nayanar Varun, Nizar Salman, Samson Sanju, Saxena Jalaj, Thampi Basil, Vinod Vishnu, Vishweshwar Suresh
Benchno information yet

Tripura Squad

PlayersAli Amit, Das Bikramkumar, Debnath Bikramjit, Dey Rajat, Majumder Sanjay, Murasingh Manisankar, Paul Chiranjit, Paul Sankar, Saha Viki, Sarkar Abhijit, Sarkar Ajay, Sinha Arkaprabha, Sultan Pravez
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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