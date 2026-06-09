Squads Durham vs Lancashire T20 T20 Blast 09.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Clark Graham
batsman
Jennings Keaton
batsman
Lees Alex
batsman
Harris Marcus
batsman
Bedingham David
wicket keeper
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Robinson Oliver
wicket keeper
Jones Michael
batsman
Ackermann Colin
all rounder
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper
Rhodes Will
all rounder
Moores Joe
no information yet
Aldridge Kasey
all rounder
Singh Harry
all rounder
Raine Ben
all rounder
Balderson George Philip
all rounder
Potts Matty
bowler
Hartley Tom
bowler
Sowter Nathan
bowler
Wood Luke
bowler
Parkinson Callum
bowler
Aspinwall Tom
all rounder
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Drissell George
bowler
Anderson James
bowler
Kohli Virat
batsman
Bailey Tom
bowler
Minto James
no information yet
Blatherwick Jack
bowler
Mustard Haydon Samuel
no information yet
Coughlin Paul
all rounder
Robinson Luke
no information yet
Green Chris
bowler