Squads Durham vs Lancashire T20 T20 Blast 09.06.2026

T20

Riverside Ground

DUR
DUR

128

LAN
LAN

130

Playing

DUR
DUR
LAN
LAN
First TeamSecond Team
Lees Alex

batsman

Bedingham David

wicket keeper

Livingstone Liam

all rounder

Robinson Oliver

wicket keeper

Ackermann Colin

all rounder

McDermott Ben

wicket keeper

Rhodes Will

all rounder

Moores Joe

no information yet

Aldridge Kasey

all rounder

Singh Harry

all rounder

Raine Ben

all rounder

Wood Luke

bowler

Aspinwall Tom

all rounder

Bench

DUR
DUR
LAN
LAN
First TeamSecond Team
Minto James

no information yet

Mustard Haydon Samuel

no information yet

Coughlin Paul

all rounder

Robinson Luke

no information yet