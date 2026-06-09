Match details Durham vs Lancashire T20 T20 Blast 09.06.2026

T20

Riverside Ground

DUR
DUR

128

LAN
LAN

130

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Durham won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, June 09, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersClark Graham, Lees Alex, Bedingham David, Robinson Oliver, Ackermann Colin, Rhodes Will, Aldridge Kasey, Raine Ben, Potts Matty, Sowter Nathan, Parkinson Callum
BenchDrissell George, Kohli Virat, Minto James, Mustard Haydon Samuel, Robinson Luke

Lancashire Squad

PlayersJennings Keaton, Harris Marcus, Livingstone Liam, Jones Michael, McDermott Ben, Moores Joe, Singh Harry, Balderson George Philip, Hartley Tom, Wood Luke, Aspinwall Tom
BenchAnderson James, Bailey Tom, Blatherwick Jack, Coughlin Paul, Green Chris, Hurst Matthew, Mahmood Saqib

Venue Guide

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