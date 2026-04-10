Matthew Edward Thomas Salisbury

Matthew Edward Thomas Salisbury

bowler

Full name:Matthew Edward Thomas Salisbury
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Leicestershire

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches492012
Innings851912
Overs1228.1139.140.4
Balls---
Maidens23741
Runs4376735382
Wickets1312413
Avg33.430.6229.38
SR56.2534.7918.76
Eco3.565.289.39
BB742
4w710
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches492012
Innings7245
Not outs1334
Runs518104
Balls Faced16462813
Avg8.77104
SR31.4735.7130.76
Fours6310
Fifties000
Sixies100
Highest4551
Hundreds000

Matthew Edward Thomas Salisbury Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultLeicestershire vs Worcestershire

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire

T20 Blast

Grace Road

LEI

LEI

170

WOR

WOR

188

ResultDurham vs Leicestershire

Durham vs Leicestershire

T20 Blast

Riverside Ground

DUR

DUR

150

LEI

LEI

148

ResultLeicestershire vs Derbyshire

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire

T20 Blast

Grace Road

LEI

LEI

145

DER

DER

230

ResultLancashire vs Leicestershire

Lancashire vs Leicestershire

T20 Blast

Old Trafford

LAN

LAN

145

LEI

LEI

146

ResultSussex vs Leicestershire

Sussex vs Leicestershire

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

179

LEI

LEI

180

ResultLeicestershire vs Yorkshire

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire

T20 Blast

Grace Road

LEI

LEI

147

YOR

YOR

135

ResultLeicestershire vs Lancashire

Leicestershire vs Lancashire

T20 Blast

Grace Road

LEI

LEI

156

LAN

LAN

160

ResultLeicestershire vs Nottinghamshire

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire

T20 Blast

Grace Road

LEI

LEI

135

NOT

NOT

209

LiveYorkshire vs Leicestershire

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire

T20 Blast

Headingley

YOR

YOR

207

LEI

LEI

(19 ov.) 163/9

One-Day Cup

Another Players

Cox, Ben

Cox, Ben

James Kimber, Louis Philip

James Kimber, Louis Philip

Rahane, Ajinkya

Rahane, Ajinkya

Naseem Shah

Naseem Shah

Mulder, Wiaan

Mulder, Wiaan

Ramji, Uttam

Ramji, Uttam

Budinger, SG

Budinger, SG

Kishore, R Sai

Kishore, R Sai

Amin, Umar

Amin, Umar

Krishna, Prasidh

Krishna, Prasidh