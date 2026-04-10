Matthew Edward Thomas Salisbury

County Championship
Surrey vs Leicestershire
County Championship
SUR
(96 ov.) 412/6
LEI
Glamorgan vs Leicestershire
County Championship
GLA
(96 ov.) 334/7
LEI
Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire
County Championship
LEI
NOT
(96 ov.) 405/4
Sussex vs Leicestershire
County Championship
SUS
(0 ov.) 3/0
LEI
328
Essex vs Leicestershire
County Championship
ESS
(3 ov.) 10/1
LEI
333
Leicestershire vs Essex
County Championship
LEI
ESS
(75 ov.) 342/5
Leicestershire vs Yorkshire
County Championship
LEI
(0 ov.) 177/3
YOR
185