Match details Yorkshire vs Derbyshire T20 T20 Blast 24.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|Derbyshire won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Sunday, May 24, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Yorkshire Squad
|Players
|Bairstow Jonny, Lyth Adam, Luxton William, Wharton James Henry, Ali Moeen, Revis Matthew L, Hill George, Tye Andrew, Bess Dom, Chohan Jafer, Ali Hasan
|Bench
|Cliff Benjamin Michael, Milnes Matt, Moriarty Daniel, Vagadia Yash, van Beek Logan
Derbyshire Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet