Match details Yorkshire vs Derbyshire T20 T20 Blast 24.05.2026

T20

Headingley

YOR
YOR

195

DER
DER

194

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Derbyshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 24, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersBairstow Jonny, Lyth Adam, Luxton William, Wharton James Henry, Ali Moeen, Revis Matthew L, Hill George, Tye Andrew, Bess Dom, Chohan Jafer, Ali Hasan
BenchCliff Benjamin Michael, Milnes Matt, Moriarty Daniel, Vagadia Yash, van Beek Logan

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersDonald Aneurin, Andersson Martin, Jewell Caleb Paul, Madsen Wayne, Montgomery Matthew, Whiteley Ross, Singh Basra Amrit, Potts Nicholas James, Aitchison Benjamin William, Javed Akif, Morley Jack
BenchCame Harry, Naeem Muhammed, Wagstaff Mitchell David

Venue Guide

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