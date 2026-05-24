Squads Yorkshire vs Derbyshire T20 T20 Blast 24.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bairstow Jonny
wicket keeper
Donald Aneurin
batsman
Lyth Adam
batsman
Andersson Martin
all rounder
Luxton William
batsman
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Wharton James Henry
batsman
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Ali Moeen
all rounder
Montgomery Matthew
bowler
Revis Matthew L
batsman
Whiteley Ross
batsman
Hill George
all rounder
Singh Basra Amrit
no information yet
Tye Andrew
bowler
Potts Nicholas James
bowler
Bess Dom
bowler
Chohan Jafer
all rounder
Javed Akif
bowler
Ali Hasan
bowler
Morley Jack
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Cliff Benjamin Michael
bowler
Came Harry
batsman
Milnes Matt
bowler
Naeem Muhammed
no information yet
Moriarty Daniel
bowler
Wagstaff Mitchell David
batsman
Vagadia Yash
all rounder
van Beek Logan
bowler