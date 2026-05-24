Squads Yorkshire vs Derbyshire T20 T20 Blast 24.05.2026

T20

Headingley

YOR
YOR

195

DER
DER

194

Playing

YOR
YOR
DER
DER
First TeamSecond Team
Bairstow Jonny

wicket keeper

Lyth Adam

batsman

Andersson Martin

all rounder

Ali Moeen

all rounder

Hill George

all rounder

Singh Basra Amrit

no information yet

Bess Dom

bowler

Chohan Jafer

all rounder

Ali Hasan

bowler

Bench

YOR
YOR
DER
DER
First TeamSecond Team
Came Harry

batsman

Naeem Muhammed

no information yet

Vagadia Yash

all rounder