Match details Botswana vs Rwanda T20i T20 World Cup, Sub Regional Africa, Qualifier A 30.05.2026

T20i

BOT
BOT

115

RWA
RWA

117

Match Info

Match:T20 World Cup, Sub Regional Africa, Qualifier A 2026
Date:Saturday, May 23, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Rwanda won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, May 30, 2026 11:50 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Botswana Squad

PlayersMotlhanka Karabo, Kasselman Monroux, Mbazo Valentine, Van Zyl Brandon, Tshose Thatayaone, Master Nabil, Saiyed Ameer, Silas Phemelo, Piet Katlo, Maisuria Dhruv, Kgosiemang Boemo, Khumalo Boemo
BenchMooketsi Mmoloki, Nehonde Reginald

Rwanda Squad

PlayersKhan Hamza, Ndikubwimana Didier, Isaie Niyomugabo, Manishimwe Oscar, Cyusa Yves, Uwimana David, Rukiriza Emile, Akayezu Martin, Nadir Muhammad, Bimenyimana Zappy, Ntirenganya Ignace
BenchGumyusenge Daniel, Michel Iradukunda Jean, Mugisha Israel

Venue Guide

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