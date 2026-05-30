Match details Botswana vs Rwanda T20i T20 World Cup, Sub Regional Africa, Qualifier A 30.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 World Cup, Sub Regional Africa, Qualifier A 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, May 23, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
|Toss:
|Rwanda won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Saturday, May 30, 2026 11:50 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Botswana Squad
|Players
|Motlhanka Karabo, Kasselman Monroux, Mbazo Valentine, Van Zyl Brandon, Tshose Thatayaone, Master Nabil, Saiyed Ameer, Silas Phemelo, Piet Katlo, Maisuria Dhruv, Kgosiemang Boemo, Khumalo Boemo
|Bench
|Mooketsi Mmoloki, Nehonde Reginald
Rwanda Squad
|Players
|Khan Hamza, Ndikubwimana Didier, Isaie Niyomugabo, Manishimwe Oscar, Cyusa Yves, Uwimana David, Rukiriza Emile, Akayezu Martin, Nadir Muhammad, Bimenyimana Zappy, Ntirenganya Ignace
|Bench
|Gumyusenge Daniel, Michel Iradukunda Jean, Mugisha Israel
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet