Match details Central Zone vs East Zone Test Duleep Trophy 30.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Duleep Trophy 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, August 23, 2026 - Thursday, September 10, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, August 30, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Central Zone Squad
|Players
|Ansari Zeeshan, Bhute Nachiket, Chandela Kunal, Dubey Harsh Surendra, Jain Saransh, Juyal Aryan, Khan Mohd Arshad, Mokhade Aman Ravindra, Pandey Ayush Shashi Kanth, Patidar Rajat, Rathod Yash Vijay, Rathore Kunal Singh Ajay, Singh Rinku, Thakur Yash
|Bench
|no information yet
East Zone Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet