Match details Central Zone vs East Zone Test Duleep Trophy 30.08.2026

Test

CEN
CEN
EAS
EAS

Match Info

Match:Duleep Trophy 2026
Date:Sunday, August 23, 2026 - Thursday, September 10, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 30, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Central Zone Squad

PlayersAnsari Zeeshan, Bhute Nachiket, Chandela Kunal, Dubey Harsh Surendra, Jain Saransh, Juyal Aryan, Khan Mohd Arshad, Mokhade Aman Ravindra, Pandey Ayush Shashi Kanth, Patidar Rajat, Rathod Yash Vijay, Rathore Kunal Singh Ajay, Singh Rinku, Thakur Yash
Benchno information yet

East Zone Squad

PlayersAhmed Shahbaz, Das Denish Paramananda, Easwaran Abhimanyu, Gharami Sudip Kumar, Jaiswal Suraj Sindhu, Kishan Ishan, Kumar Mukesh, Kushagra Kumar, Mohan Shikhar, Roy Anukul, Sarkar Abhijit, Senapati Subhranshu Pradeep, Shami Mohammed, Singh Virat, Suryavanshi Vaibhav
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Match has not started yet