Cricket betting has grown quickly in India, but it’s important to find legal and trustworthy sites for a safe betting process. This guide explains the legality of cricket betting in India, how to spot reliable platforms, and lists the best legal cricket betting sites in India for 2026. With these recommendations, bettors can choose platforms that are secure and offer smooth betting. Whether new to cricket betting or experienced, players can rely on this guide to make better decisions when selecting a site to place bets.

TOP Legal Cricket Betting Sites in India 2026 – Ranking by Faraz Gupta

We have checked and put together a list of legal online cricket betting sites in India that fully follow the country’s laws and regulations.

#1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Claim Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Claim Review #5 Tez888 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹75,000 Promo code No code Claim Review #6 Lucky Star 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Claim Review #7 1win 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Claim Review #8 Melbet 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹40,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Claim Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review

We’ve carefully checked and compared the top online cricket betting sites for India. We focused on important details like pros and cons, bonus systems, security, and ease of use. We also looked at updates, payment options, and customer support. Below is a brief overview of each bookmaker to help players choose the best platform for their bets.

#1 4rabet – Best Legal Payment Options 4rabet, launched in 2019, is a well-known site for cricket betting in India. The site features a Hindi interface to help Indian users navigate easily. 4rabet supports both live and line betting for cricket matches, adding excitement to the betting process. It also covers a wide range of cricket events, including both local and international tournaments. Pros Cons Wide range of cricket betting markets Limited customer support options Live and line betting available Regular updates on cricket tournaments In-depth cricket stats Betting on major international tournaments Fast and easy withdrawals for cricket bettors Payment methods are the following: PayTm

UPI

Google Pay

PhonePe

Bitcoin

Ethereum The minimum deposit is 300 INR. With its focus on cricket, secure platform, and multiple payment methods, 4rabet is a strong choice for cricket betting in India.

#2 Batery – Best Easy-to-Navigate Interface Batery was launched in 2021 and is licensed in Curacao (#365/JAZ). It is a secure platform for cricket betting in India. The site supports secure transactions and has a Hindi interface for easy navigation by Indian users. Batery is safe and legal for cricket betting, with a focus on major events like the IPL and other international tournaments. Pros Cons Covers major cricket events like IPL Limited payment options for some regions Cricket promotions and bonuses Withdrawal process may take time Live betting on cricket events High betting limits for cricket matches Regular updates on cricket tournaments SSL encryption for secure transactions Weekly cashback for sports betting Payment methods are: UPI

PhonePe

AstroPay

Cryptocurrencies The minimum deposit amount is 300 INR. Batery is a secure and legal cricket betting platform. It offers promotions, high betting limits, and focuses on safety.

#3 Stake - Licensed Crypto Bookmaker Stake is one of the few legal betting sites in India that operates exclusively with cryptocurrency. The bookmaker holds a Curacao license (OGL/2024/1451/0918) and is owned by the registered company Medium Rare N.V., ensuring its transparent legal status. It covers over 30 sports disciplines, and the casino lobby features more than 3,000 games. Stake supports a Hindi interface and offers a user-friendly mobile version for Android and iOS devices. Pros Cons Holds Curacao licence No native app 40+ cryptocurrencies supported 200% welcome bonus up to 186,711 INR Exclusive VIP Club for active players Trusted by tens of thousands of Indian players Extensive sportsbook with well cricket coverage To fund their accounts, Indian players can choose from the following payment options: Bitcoin; Litecoin;

Ethereum;

USDT;

Solana;

DogeCoin;

Bitcoin Cash;

Ripple;

Tron;

EOS;

Binance Coin;

USD Coin. The minimum deposit is 500 INR. Stake is a legal and licensed crypto betting site with one of the widest selections of digital currencies among bookmakers in India.

#4 Rajabets – Trusted Choice with Fast App Ranked 4th among the top legal cricket betting sites in India, Rajabets is a trusted online platform that started in 2021. It holds a valid Curacao license (OGL/2024/1968/1134), making it a safe choice for Indian users. Rajabets supports secure deposits and withdrawals through trusted Indian methods and allows betting via both Android app and PWA for iOS. It offers a wide list of cricket matches, including IPL and international series, with live betting and Hindi-friendly support. Pros Cons 200% welcome bonus up to 100,000 INR No promo code option Minimum deposit of 150 INR No iOS app — only PWA More than 30 sports including cricket Supports Hindi customer service Legal betting license from Curacao Live and pre-match cricket betting Payment methods include: UPI

PhonePe

PayTM

Google Pay

IMPS

AstroPay

Amazon Pay

Cred

WhatsApp

Freecharge The minimum deposit amount is 150 INR. Rajabets is one of the best legal cricket betting sites for Indian users. It holds a Curacao license and works with secure payment tools.

#5 Tez888 – Legal Bookmaker With a Generous Welcome Bonus Tez888 has gained popularity among Indian bettors as a legal cricket betting site. The bookmaker offers more than 30 sports and esports with extensive coverage of IPL, ICC, and domestic tournaments. One of its main advantages is its generous welcome bonus. New users can receive up to 75,000 Indian rupees. Tez888 also supports cryptocurrency, which adds speed and privacy to all transactions. The site follows standard security protocols and ensures the protection of user data. Pros Cons Licensed by Curacao No mobile app for Android or iOS 500% welcome bonus up to 75,000 INR Cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals supported Excellent cricket coverage, including IPL and domestic leagues Regular bonus offers for active players 2,000+ casino games available alongside sports betting Although Tez888 does not offer an extensive selection of payment systems, Indian users will find all the popular options here, including: PhonePe;

GPay;

Cryptocurrency. The minimum deposit is 500 INR. Tez888 is a legal and licensed betting site with one of the largest welcome bonuses and full crypto support for Indian users.

#6 Lucky Star - Legal Betting With the Biggest Game Lobby Lucky Star holds a valid Curacao licence and offers one of the largest game selections among legal betting sites in India. Players can register in seconds through social media or a phone number and start placing bets right away. The site supports cryptocurrency along with traditional Indian payment methods. Mobile players can download a high-tech Lucky Star app for Android. Pros Cons Valid Curacao licence There is no iOS app Quick sign-up via social media or phone Withdrawals may take some time 9,000+ casino games Supports crypto deposits and withdrawals Generous loyalty program for regular players Large esports sections Lucky Star provides many local payment options, including: PhonePe;

PayTM;

UPI;

Bank Transfer;

Cryptocurrency. To start playing, you need to fund your account with at least 300 INR. Lucky Star is a legal and licensed betting site with a huge game library and flexible payment options for Indian users.

#7 1win - Legal and Trusted With Competitive Cricket Odds 1win holds a Curacao licence and has a solid reputation among Indian bettors. The sportsbook covers 50+ sports and esports, with competitive odds on cricket matches among IPL, ICC events, and domestic leagues. Active players get regular rewards through a loyalty program that includes free spins and free bets. Both fiat and crypto payments are accepted. Pros Cons Great reputation and Curacao license availability Customer support may respond slowly Competitive odds on cricket and other sports A large 500% welcome bonus up to 45,000 INR Crypto payments Trusted by tens of thousands of users in India 1win takes into account the needs of Indian bettors and offers a wide selection of local payment systems. You can use: UPI;

PhonePe;

PayTM;

Bank Transfer;

USDT TRC20;

Bitcoin;

Litecoin;

Ethereum. The minimum deposit is only 300 INR. 1win is a legal and reliable bookmaker offering a wide range of betting options, a huge casino lobby, and flexible payment options for Indian players.

#8 Melbet - Legal Bookmaker With the Lowest Minimum Deposit Melbet is a reputable licensed bookmaker operating under a Curacao license (8048/JAZ2020-060), which has built a loyal audience among Indian players. It supports a variety of local payment methods, and the minimum deposit is just 45 INR. The site covers over 50 sports and esports, including dedicated sections for cricket and kabaddi. You can choose one of four available registration methods and instantly create an account. Pros Cons Legal for Indian players The website may be slow due to a weak internet connection Minimum deposit of just INR 45 300% welcome bonus up to INR 50,000 INR accepted with full local payment support Large live betting section for cricket Four registration methods Indian players can fund their accounts using the following payment methods: UPI;

PhonePe;

PayTM;

GPay;

Bank Transfer;

Money Go;

Binance Pay;

WebMoney;

AirTM;

Neteller;

Cryptocurrency. The minimum deposit is just 45 INR. Melbet is a legal and licensed bookmaker offering one of the lowest minimum deposits and the widest selection of local payment methods for Indian players.

#9 MegaPari - Legal Bookmaker With Many Payment Methods MegaPari operates under a Curacao licence and has a wide audience among Indian players. The site supports Hindi, accepts INR, and offers over 30 payment methods. It covers over 50 sports disciplines and 9,000+ casino games in various genres. The minimum deposit is just 90 INR, and players can register in four different ways, including a one-click option. Use the promo code “CAFEBONUS” to claim a big welcome bonus. Pros Cons Curacao licence The website can feel cluttered due to the large number of sections 200% welcome bonus up to 40,000 INR with promo code CAFEBONUS Minimum deposit of only 90 INR Native apps for both Android and iOS Hindi interface and full INR support At MegaPari Indian players will be satisfied with a large selection of payment methods. They include: UPI;

PhonePe;

GPay;

IMPS;

Bank Transfer;

iCash.One;

BinancePay;

Cryptocurrency. The minimum deposit is 90 INR. MegaPari is a legal and trusted bookmaker with one the widest payment coverage for Indian bettors.