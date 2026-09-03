Legal Cricket Betting Sites in India 2026 – Checked for Safe Betting
Cricket betting has grown quickly in India, but it’s important to find legal and trustworthy sites for a safe betting process. This guide explains the legality of cricket betting in India, how to spot reliable platforms, and lists the best legal cricket betting sites in India for 2026. With these recommendations, bettors can choose platforms that are secure and offer smooth betting. Whether new to cricket betting or experienced, players can rely on this guide to make better decisions when selecting a site to place bets.
Name
Welcome Bonus
Our Rating
Best for
Link
4rabet
700% up to ₹20,000
5
Best Odds
Batery
500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS
4.9
Live Betting
Stake
200% up to ₹186,711
4.8
Beginners
TOP Legal Cricket Betting Sites in India 2026 – Ranking by Faraz Gupta
We have checked and put together a list of legal online cricket betting sites in India that fully follow the country’s laws and regulations.
We’ve carefully checked and compared the top online cricket betting sites for India. We focused on important details like pros and cons, bonus systems, security, and ease of use. We also looked at updates, payment options, and customer support. Below is a brief overview of each bookmaker to help players choose the best platform for their bets.
#1 4rabet – Best Legal Payment Options
4rabet, launched in 2019, is a well-known site for cricket betting in India. The site features a Hindi interface to help Indian users navigate easily. 4rabet supports both live and line betting for cricket matches, adding excitement to the betting process. It also covers a wide range of cricket events, including both local and international tournaments.
Pros
Cons
Wide range of cricket betting markets
Limited customer support options
Live and line betting available
Regular updates on cricket tournaments
In-depth cricket stats
Betting on major international tournaments
Fast and easy withdrawals for cricket bettors
Payment methods are the following:
PayTm
UPI
Google Pay
PhonePe
Bitcoin
Ethereum
The minimum deposit is 300 INR.
With its focus on cricket, secure platform, and multiple payment methods, 4rabet is a strong choice for cricket betting in India.
#2 Batery – Best Easy-to-Navigate Interface
Batery was launched in 2021 and is licensed in Curacao (#365/JAZ). It is a secure platform for cricket betting in India. The site supports secure transactions and has a Hindi interface for easy navigation by Indian users. Batery is safe and legal for cricket betting, with a focus on major events like the IPL and other international tournaments.
Pros
Cons
Covers major cricket events like IPL
Limited payment options for some regions
Cricket promotions and bonuses
Withdrawal process may take time
Live betting on cricket events
High betting limits for cricket matches
Regular updates on cricket tournaments
SSL encryption for secure transactions
Weekly cashback for sports betting
Payment methods are:
UPI
PhonePe
AstroPay
Cryptocurrencies
The minimum deposit amount is 300 INR.
Batery is a secure and legal cricket betting platform. It offers promotions, high betting limits, and focuses on safety.
#3 Stake - Licensed Crypto Bookmaker
Stake is one of the few legal betting sites in India that operates exclusively with cryptocurrency. The bookmaker holds a Curacao license (OGL/2024/1451/0918) and is owned by the registered company Medium Rare N.V., ensuring its transparent legal status. It covers over 30 sports disciplines, and the casino lobby features more than 3,000 games. Stake supports a Hindi interface and offers a user-friendly mobile version for Android and iOS devices.
Pros
Cons
Holds Curacao licence
No native app
40+ cryptocurrencies supported
200% welcome bonus up to 186,711 INR
Exclusive VIP Club for active players
Trusted by tens of thousands of Indian players
Extensive sportsbook with well cricket coverage
To fund their accounts, Indian players can choose from the following payment options:
Bitcoin;
Litecoin;
Ethereum;
USDT;
Solana;
DogeCoin;
Bitcoin Cash;
Ripple;
Tron;
EOS;
Binance Coin;
USD Coin.
The minimum deposit is 500 INR.
Stake is a legal and licensed crypto betting site with one of the widest selections of digital currencies among bookmakers in India.
#4 Rajabets – Trusted Choice with Fast App
Ranked 4th among the top legal cricket betting sites in India, Rajabets is a trusted online platform that started in 2021. It holds a valid Curacao license (OGL/2024/1968/1134), making it a safe choice for Indian users. Rajabets supports secure deposits and withdrawals through trusted Indian methods and allows betting via both Android app and PWA for iOS. It offers a wide list of cricket matches, including IPL and international series, with live betting and Hindi-friendly support.
Pros
Cons
200% welcome bonus up to 100,000 INR
No promo code option
Minimum deposit of 150 INR
No iOS app — only PWA
More than 30 sports including cricket
Supports Hindi customer service
Legal betting license from Curacao
Live and pre-match cricket betting
Payment methods include:
UPI
PhonePe
PayTM
Google Pay
IMPS
AstroPay
Amazon Pay
Cred
WhatsApp
Freecharge
The minimum deposit amount is 150 INR.
Rajabets is one of the best legal cricket betting sites for Indian users. It holds a Curacao license and works with secure payment tools.
#5 Tez888 – Legal Bookmaker With a Generous Welcome Bonus
Tez888 has gained popularity among Indian bettors as a legal cricket betting site. The bookmaker offers more than 30 sports and esports with extensive coverage of IPL, ICC, and domestic tournaments. One of its main advantages is its generous welcome bonus. New users can receive up to 75,000 Indian rupees. Tez888 also supports cryptocurrency, which adds speed and privacy to all transactions. The site follows standard security protocols and ensures the protection of user data.
Pros
Cons
Licensed by Curacao
No mobile app for Android or iOS
500% welcome bonus up to 75,000 INR
Cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals supported
Excellent cricket coverage, including IPL and domestic leagues
Regular bonus offers for active players
2,000+ casino games available alongside sports betting
Although Tez888 does not offer an extensive selection of payment systems, Indian users will find all the popular options here, including:
PhonePe;
GPay;
Cryptocurrency.
The minimum deposit is 500 INR.
Tez888 is a legal and licensed betting site with one of the largest welcome bonuses and full crypto support for Indian users.
#6 Lucky Star - Legal Betting With the Biggest Game Lobby
Lucky Star holds a valid Curacao licence and offers one of the largest game selections among legal betting sites in India. Players can register in seconds through social media or a phone number and start placing bets right away. The site supports cryptocurrency along with traditional Indian payment methods. Mobile players can download a high-tech Lucky Star app for Android.
Pros
Cons
Valid Curacao licence
There is no iOS app
Quick sign-up via social media or phone
Withdrawals may take some time
9,000+ casino games
Supports crypto deposits and withdrawals
Generous loyalty program for regular players
Large esports sections
Lucky Star provides many local payment options, including:
PhonePe;
PayTM;
UPI;
Bank Transfer;
Cryptocurrency.
To start playing, you need to fund your account with at least 300 INR.
Lucky Star is a legal and licensed betting site with a huge game library and flexible payment options for Indian users.
#7 1win - Legal and Trusted With Competitive Cricket Odds
1win holds a Curacao licence and has a solid reputation among Indian bettors. The sportsbook covers 50+ sports and esports, with competitive odds on cricket matches among IPL, ICC events, and domestic leagues. Active players get regular rewards through a loyalty program that includes free spins and free bets. Both fiat and crypto payments are accepted.
Pros
Cons
Great reputation and Curacao license availability
Customer support may respond slowly
Competitive odds on cricket and other sports
A large 500% welcome bonus up to 45,000 INR
Crypto payments
Trusted by tens of thousands of users in India
1win takes into account the needs of Indian bettors and offers a wide selection of local payment systems. You can use:
UPI;
PhonePe;
PayTM;
Bank Transfer;
USDT TRC20;
Bitcoin;
Litecoin;
Ethereum.
The minimum deposit is only 300 INR.
1win is a legal and reliable bookmaker offering a wide range of betting options, a huge casino lobby, and flexible payment options for Indian players.
#8 Melbet - Legal Bookmaker With the Lowest Minimum Deposit
Melbet is a reputable licensed bookmaker operating under a Curacao license (8048/JAZ2020-060), which has built a loyal audience among Indian players. It supports a variety of local payment methods, and the minimum deposit is just 45 INR. The site covers over 50 sports and esports, including dedicated sections for cricket and kabaddi. You can choose one of four available registration methods and instantly create an account.
Pros
Cons
Legal for Indian players
The website may be slow due to a weak internet connection
Minimum deposit of just INR 45
300% welcome bonus up to INR 50,000
INR accepted with full local payment support
Large live betting section for cricket
Four registration methods
Indian players can fund their accounts using the following payment methods:
UPI;
PhonePe;
PayTM;
GPay;
Bank Transfer;
Money Go;
Binance Pay;
WebMoney;
AirTM;
Neteller;
Cryptocurrency.
The minimum deposit is just 45 INR.
Melbet is a legal and licensed bookmaker offering one of the lowest minimum deposits and the widest selection of local payment methods for Indian players.
#9 MegaPari - Legal Bookmaker With Many Payment Methods
MegaPari operates under a Curacao licence and has a wide audience among Indian players. The site supports Hindi, accepts INR, and offers over 30 payment methods. It covers over 50 sports disciplines and 9,000+ casino games in various genres. The minimum deposit is just 90 INR, and players can register in four different ways, including a one-click option. Use the promo code “CAFEBONUS” to claim a big welcome bonus.
Pros
Cons
Curacao licence
The website can feel cluttered due to the large number of sections
200% welcome bonus up to 40,000 INR with promo code CAFEBONUS
Minimum deposit of only 90 INR
Native apps for both Android and iOS
Hindi interface and full INR support
At MegaPari Indian players will be satisfied with a large selection of payment methods. They include:
UPI;
PhonePe;
GPay;
IMPS;
Bank Transfer;
iCash.One;
BinancePay;
Cryptocurrency.
The minimum deposit is 90 INR.
MegaPari is a legal and trusted bookmaker with one the widest payment coverage for Indian bettors.
#10 Parimatch – Great Mobile App
Parimatch, founded in 1994, is a trusted platform for cricket betting. It holds a Curacao license and follows legal rules to ensure the safety of transactions. The platform is well-known among Indian bettors, especially for cricket markets like IPL, T20, and other big tournaments. The site supports Hindi and English and accepts INR payments.
Pros
Cons
Trusted by famous sports teams and ambassadors
Customer support may be slow during busy hours
In-depth statistics
Wide range of cricket betting markets and tournaments
Secure platform with anti-fraud systems
Cash-out feature
Regular updates on cricket events and odds
Payment methods include the following options but not limited to:
UPI
Paytm
PhonePe
Cryptocurrency
Visa
MasterCard
NetBanking
The minimum deposit is 200 INR.
Parimatch is a reliable platform for cricket betting. It has many cricket markets, including IPL and T20 tournaments, and uses several secure payment methods.
Sites That Didn't Make to Our Top 10
While we've carefully selected what we believe are the best legal cricket betting sites in India, there are still several platforms that, although popular, didn't quite make our top 10 list. Brands like Dafabet, 9winz, Mostplay, Bilbet and 22bet have growing user bases and offer a decent range of cricket betting options. However, they fell short in areas such as withdrawal speed, customer support quality, or overall user experience.
Other sites, including Satsport247, 96in, Betwinner and Exchmarket, show potential but currently lack the consistency and trustworthiness we expect from top-tier platforms. These platforms are still legal to use in India and might suit some users depending on their specific needs. We continue to monitor them and will update our rankings if they improve over time.
Is Cricket Betting Legal in India on August 2026?
The rules around cricket betting differ in each country. In India, the laws vary by state, and there is no nationwide ban. Some states control or forbid gambling, while others do not have specific laws on it. According to the Public Gambling Act of 1867, "no person shall keep or have charge of any gaming house". However, this does not directly ban online cricket betting, and it is up to each state to set its own rules. Players can find Indian legal cricket betting sites that operate within these laws.
Signs of a Legal Cricket Betting Site
We look at important factors when choosing legal cricket betting sites. These include security, payment methods, customer support, bonuses, ease of use, and legal compliance with Indian laws. Only sites that meet these criteria are listed.
Licensed and Regulated
Such licenses as Malta, Curacao, and the UK Gambling Commission are common for bookmakers. A valid license shows the site follows legal rules and ensures safety. Without a license, the site may not be safe, and users could face issues like unfair practices or poor customer support.
Fair Odds and Markets
A good site has competitive odds and many betting options, including live betting. This helps players get the best value for their bets. With different markets to choose from, bettors can place bets on a wide range of outcomes.
User-Friendly Interface
One more important feature of online cricket betting sites is an easy-to-use interface. The platform should be simple to navigate on both desktop and cricket betting apps. This helps users quickly find their betting options and place their bets without any trouble.
Bonuses and Promotions
Incentives like bonuses help bookmakers attract new clients and keep existing ones interested. These bonuses can add extra value, such as free bets or deposit matches. When reviewing the best legal cricket betting sites in India, we consider the terms and conditions of welcome bonuses, free bets, and other promotions.
Secure Payment Methods
If clients want to make payments, we check the systems available to Indian users. Popular options like UPI, Paytm, bank transfers, and e-wallets are available. These methods are safe and easy, allowing players to deposit and withdraw money without any issues.
Reliable Customer Support
Around the clock support is important when issues or questions come up. It is essential for betting sites for cricket to have help available by chat, phone, and email. 24/7 support allows clients to get assistance at any time.
How to Bet on Online Cricket Betting Site?
To start betting on online cricket betting sites, do the following:
1
Registration
First, create an account by entering your details like name, email, and phone number. Some sites may ask for identity verification through documents to ensure security.
2
Make a Deposit
After registration, add funds to your account. Popular deposit methods include UPI, Paytm, bank transfers, and e-wallets. Select a method, enter the amount, and confirm the transaction. Always check the minimum deposit amount for each method.
3
Select a Bet
Once your account is funded, look through the available cricket matches. Pick a match and choose the bet you want to place, such as the winner, total runs, or player performance.
4
Place Your Bet
Enter the amount to bet and confirm the wager. Double-check all details before submitting your bet
5
Withdraw Winnings
If the bet wins, withdraw the funds using the same method used for depositing. Make sure to check the withdrawal limits and processing times for your chosen method.
Responsible Gambling Tips
It is important for players to gamble responsibly. Many bookmakers offer welcome bonuses to attract new players, but it is crucial to bet wisely. Gamblers should set a budget before betting and stick to it. It is important not to chase losses. Tracking betting activity is key to keeping it from negatively affecting life. Gambling should always be for entertainment, not a way to make money. Here is a list of legal betting sites for cricket with their current welcome bonuses:
Bookmaker
Welcome Bonus
4rabet
700% up to ₹20,000
1win
500% up to ₹80,400
Batery
500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS
Rajabets
200% up to ₹100,000
Tez888
500% up to ₹75,000
Lucky Star
500% up to ₹52863
Melbet
150% up to ₹40,000
Megapari
200% up to ₹40,000
Parimatch
150% up to ₹20,000
Stake
200% up to ₹186,711
Use Expert Predictions for Choosing Right Bet
Our team of sports analysts prepares accurate predictions for cricket matches for you every day, giving you the opportunity to make the right choice. The coverage of tournaments and formats is as extensive as possible to please cricket fans from India.
Overspending can lead to problems, so players should set a budget before they start betting. This helps keep gambling fun and under control. It’s important for customers to bet only what they can afford to lose and avoid going beyond their limits.
Avoid Chasing Losses
When a loss happens, many players try to win back their money by placing more bets. This often leads to more losses. It is important for bettors to accept the loss and not let it drive them to make risky bets to recover the money.
Use Self-Exclusion Tools if Needed
Self-exclusion tools help players take breaks from gambling. If gambling becomes overwhelming, these tools allow users to set limits or block their access to betting sites for a set period. This helps players stay in control of their gambling habits.
Bet Only on Sites With Responsible Gambling Policies
Sites with responsible gambling policies set limits on deposits, losses, and playing time. They also allow self-exclusion and offer support for those who need help controlling their gambling habits. Players should choose these sites to stay in control and play safely.
Follow the Latest News
You can never guess how any event or news can affect the odds and the outcome of a match. Therefore, you can follow the latest updates from the world of cricket yourself to make bets based on the changes.
We really know everything about cricket and are ready to share it with our readers. Our journalists cover dozens of events every day, analyzing and collecting only reliable information for fans.
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Payments Methods for Indians
Cricket betting sites in India accept many payment methods, including Indian Rupees (INR). This makes it easy for users to deposit and withdraw funds. Here are 10 popular payment systems available in India for bettors:
SportsCafe ranks 4rabet among the top choices for cricket betting in India. Playing on a licensed bookmaker helps protect your funds and personal data, so it is always wise to check security measures and support quality before you place a bet. 4rabet stands out thanks to a wide range of local payment options that make deposits simple for Indian users. New players also get a 700% welcome bonus up to 20,000 INR after registration, which gives a strong start for cricket betting.
FAQ – Legal Online Cricket Betting
Is online cricket betting legal in India?
Online cricket betting is legal in some states of India. It is important to check the laws of each state before placing bets.
How do I know if a cricket betting site is legal?
Look for a valid license from a trusted authority and check for secure payment methods and customer support options.
What are the safest payment methods for online cricket betting?
Bank transfers, UPI, Paytm, Google Pay, and cryptocurrencies are safe methods for online cricket betting.
Can I bet on cricket from my mobile phone?
Yes, most cricket betting sites have mobile-friendly websites or apps for placing bets from smartphones.
Are there bonuses for new players?
Many cricket betting sites give welcome bonuses, such as free bets or deposit matches for new users.
What should I do if I have a gambling problem?
Seek help from professional support organizations or use self-exclusion tools on betting sites to limit gambling activities.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.
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